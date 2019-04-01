CLOSE
Man Steals Expensive Undergarments During Open House

Attractive young woman sitting in white underwear

Source: i love images / Getty

Here’s the kind of theft you don’t hear about everyday.

A man was attending an open house in California when he decided it would be a good opportunity to steal some bras. Survelliance video shows that the real estate agent at the open house left the man alone inside the home. While alone, it appears that the man wandered into the home’s bedroom and stole some expensive bras.

 

 

