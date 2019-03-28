CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Viola Davis Decides To Face Her Fears And Jump Out Of A Plane

0 reads
Leave a comment
NBC's '74th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Press Room

Source: Trae Patton/NBC / Getty

Viola Davis has decided to live her best life and go sky diving! The 53-year-old actress captured the entire event on video as she jumped from a plane flying 12,000 feet above the earth. She said that the dive had her flying toward the ground at 100 mph.

You can swipe through the video and view the actual jump. LOL at her hashtags including Glad I Didn’t Wear A Wig and Forgive Me For My Cuss Words.

Could you do it?

 

 

NFL: OCT 14 Bears at Dolphins

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade's Baby Girl Is Living Her Best Little Life On The 'Gram

25 photos Launch gallery

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade's Baby Girl Is Living Her Best Little Life On The 'Gram

Continue reading Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade’s Baby Girl Is Living Her Best Little Life On The ‘Gram

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade's Baby Girl Is Living Her Best Little Life On The 'Gram

[caption id="attachment_3018230" align="alignleft" width="815"] Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty[/caption] Alexis Olympia Ohanian isn't the only celebrity baby to have their own Instagram page. Kaavia James Union Wade may be just four months old, but her followers on the 'Gram are pretty impressive coming in at over 560K fans. From being a #ShadyBaby to Daddy's little girl, take a look at Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's newborn being utterly adorable. That, and they are both featured on the May cover of Parents magazine. In it, Gabby says there are basic mommy things that she hasn't yet grasped. “I suck at swaddling,” she admits, adding “I don’t know whether to use plastic or glass bottles.” “I never knew there were so many types of nipples. And installing a car seat is like taking the SATs!” jokes the actress.  “I don’t have all the answers, which feels terrifying.” Also, the Being Mary Jane actress shares some of the hardships she went through when they brought the baby home. “Kaavia went through a phase of not napping. I was like, ‘When do I shower or pee or live?’ ” Gabby says. “So I had to get a little comfortable with her crying, which I had not been. And then I took the quickest shower of all time!” See more pics of this precious little Kaavia:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Sky Diving , Viola Davis

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBC's '74th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Press Room
Viola Davis Decides To Face Her Fears And…
 21 mins ago
03.28.19
Doreen Gentzler and Jim Vance have been at NBC4.They've been continuously anchoring the 6 pm and 11 pm broadcasts since 1989.
News Anchors Try To Use Current Slang To…
 38 mins ago
03.28.19
Ari Lennox Announces ‘Shea Butter Baby’ Tour
 20 hours ago
03.27.19
WATCH: One Mario Fan Gets Her Entire Life…
 20 hours ago
03.27.19
Khloé Breaks Down in ‘Kardashian’ Season 16 Trailer:…
 20 hours ago
03.27.19
Yass MiMi: 8 Times Mariah Carey’s Hood Side…
 20 hours ago
03.27.19
Diana Ross
Check Out Beyonce Serenading Diana Ross On Her…
 1 day ago
03.27.19
Alfre Woodard Stars In Netflix’s ‘Juanita’ ; Shows…
 1 day ago
03.27.19
5 Beauty Products Under $10 That’ll Get You…
 1 day ago
03.27.19
Jennifer Lopez Says All Men Are ‘Useless’ Before…
 1 day ago
03.27.19
White Bartender Arrested For Pulling Out A Gun…
 1 day ago
03.27.19
Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed To Hospital After Finding…
 1 day ago
03.27.19
Becoming History! Michelle Obama’s Memoir Sells 10 Million…
 1 day ago
03.27.19
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
#SurvivingCardiB is Trending After She Claims She Drugged…
 1 day ago
03.27.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close