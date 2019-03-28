Viola Davis Decides To Face Her Fears And Jump Out Of A Plane

Viola Davis has decided to live her best life and go sky diving! The 53-year-old actress captured the entire event on video as she jumped from a plane flying 12,000 feet above the earth. She said that the dive had her flying toward the ground at 100 mph.
You can swipe through the video and view the actual jump. LOL at her hashtags including Glad I Didn’t Wear A Wig and Forgive Me For My Cuss Words.
Could you do it?
View this post on Instagram
So….I jumped out of a plane. Yup. I did it. 12,000 ft and 100mph drop. It was awesome and the ultimate exercise in letting go, tackling my fears and freedom. Loved it!!! As a smart woman once said,"Courage is fear said with prayers." #BlackGirlMagicOrBlackGirlCrazy #GladIDidntWearAWig #WalkingInto2019WithASword #ForgiveMeForMyCussWordsAndJackedUpHair #SwipeLeft
