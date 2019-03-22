Your List Of Free Local Weekend Events

Event Description:

In March 2018, we had more runners/walkers, and volunteers than ever before! Morrisville and the Triangle showed up! Because of this, we were able to raise enough money to provide clean drinking water to at least 5 villages which are now being benefited by thousands of Indians. The Race continues in 2019 as we dream for more villages in India to have access to clean drinking water. By providing wells to under resourced villages in India, women will no longer walk for miles to fetch water, men will have a water source for their crops and livestock, and children will finally be able to enjoy the sweetness of a good bath! Join Us for the World Water Day 5k on Saturday, March 23, 2019