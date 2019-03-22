Your List Of Free Local Weekend Events

CLOSE
Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

  

Youth Conference 2019
Event Date:  03/23/2019
Event Time:  9:30-2
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Kinches Chapel Christian Church
Address Line 1:  1055 Gordon Moore Rd.
City, State, Zip:  Franklinton, NC 27596
Event Description:  Youth Ages: 1st Grade – 12th Grade are invited to join us in our Youth Conference along with guest speaker and workshop facilitator Minister Kevin Kollock. There will be Dance, Mime, Fun, Games, Food and Worship all done by the youth of the community. We are excited and look forward to seeing the youth come together and praise the Lord in their own way. See http://www.kincheschapelcc.com for more information and registration .
Event Contact:  Tiffany Holden
Event Contact Number:  9198016941
Event Contact Email:  tholden0203@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.kincheschapelcc.com

 

 

  Breakfast & Bible Study
Event Date:  0323/2019
Event Time:  8:00AM – 10:00AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Campus Hills – Recreation Center
Address Line 1:  2000 S. Alston Avenue
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27707
Event Description:  Join Bible Gospel Church and Pastor Dove for Breakfast and Bible Study on Saturday, March 23rd from 8AM to 10AM at Campus Hills-Recreation Center (2000 S. Alston Avenue , Durham, NC). The cost is FREE. For more information please call 919-880-2474.
Event Contact:  Richard Dove
Event Contact Number:  919-880-2474
Event Contact Email:  pdove63396@aol.com
Event Web Site:  https://www.facebook.com/biblegospelCOGIC/

 

 

 

 

Name of Event:  Alj books yard sale
Event Date:  03/23/2019
Event Time:  8:00-1:00
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Home of the author
Address Line 1:  11 blair drive
City, State, Zip:  Angier,Nc
Event Description:  ALJ books company is having a huge

Yard Sale!!!Come one come All and Bring a friend!!!

Here is a list of Things that

will be on sale:

House Furniture/Outdoor furniture

House wares

Clothes

Shoes

Boots

Coats

Jewelry

Pictures

Electronics

Toys

Books

And much much More!!!
Event Contact:  Andrea Lockhart-Nixon
Event Contact Number:  919-406-4146
Event Contact Email:  aljseries@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  andrealockhartnixon.wixsite.com/twomuffins

 

Missionary Anniversary
Event Date:  03/24/2019
Event Time:  7:50am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  316 Hebron Road
City, State, Zip:  Durham, North Carolina 27704
Event Description:  Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church Missionary Department will celebrate their Anniversary March 24th with services at 7:50am and 10:35am. Rev. Johnny Ashe, Mt. Level’s Youth Minister, will deliver the 7:50am message. Dr. Rev. Rhonda Royal Hatton, Sr. Pastor of Celebration Ministries.
Event Contact:  Sharon Hall
Event Contact Number:  9199496381
Event Contact Email:  shall.sh24@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  mtlevel@yahoo.com

 

 

 

Third Pastoral Anniversary
Event Date:  March 24, 2019
Event Time:  11am and 3pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Maranatha Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  3912 Arrow Drive
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27612
Event Description:  The Maranatha Missionary Baptist Church Family invites you to join us as we honor Pastor Rev. Dr. Carl Waden’s 3rd Pastoral Anniversary.

Morning worship service 11am, followed by Dinner/lunch.

Afternoon 3pm service to follow.
Event Contact:  Rev. Dr. Carl Waden
Event Contact Number:  919-672-8017
Event Contact Email:  Carlwaden@aol.com

 

 

 

 

Carry the Water 5k
Event Date:  March 23rd 2019
Event Time:  9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  NO
Venue Name:  Perimeter Park
Address Line 1:  1100 Perimeter Park Dr. Suite 118
City, State, Zip:  Morrisville, NC 27560
Event Description:  In March 2018, we had more runners/walkers, and volunteers than ever before! Morrisville and the Triangle showed up! Because of this, we were able to raise enough money to provide clean drinking water to at least 5 villages which are now being benefited by thousands of Indians.

The Race continues in 2019 as we dream for more villages in India to have access to clean drinking water. By providing wells to under resourced villages in India, women will no longer walk for miles to fetch water, men will have a water source for their crops and livestock, and children will finally be able to enjoy the sweetness of a good bath!

Join Us for the World Water Day 5k on Saturday, March 23, 2019
Event Contact:  Nolan Volk
Event Contact Number:  (919) 623-7318
Event Contact Email:  nolan@carrythewaternc.org
Event Web Site:  https://www.carrythewaternc.org/

 

 

 

 

PAVE DAY
Event Date:  03/23/2019
Event Time:  1-4 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  PAVE SOUTHEAST RALEIGH CHARTER SCHOOL
Address Line 1:  3420 Idlewood Village Drive
City, State, Zip:  RALEIGH, NC, 27610
Event Description:  PAVE DAY is a community event for current, potential, and future students and families of PAVE Southeast Raleigh Charter School. The event will include local food truck vendors, community support vendors, fun, and information. Everyone is invited and the event is FREE.
Event Contact:  Mecca Dixon
Event Contact Number:  9194464777
Event Contact Email:  mdixon@paveschools.org
Event Web Site:  https://paveschools.org/schools/our-schools/southeast-raleigh-elementary/

 

 

 

Spring revival fresh wind
Event Date:  3/25/19-3/26/19
Event Time:  7pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Speak Life Church
Address Line 1:  106 Lanier Street
City, State, Zip:  Oxford, NC 27536
Event Description:  Fresh wind spring revival hosted by Word is Life Church- Pastor Bessie Terry Watkins and co-host Pastor Elvin McShaw-Speak Life Church on 3/25-3/26/19 7pm with Guest speaker Apostle Dorothy Jett (Last Days Full Gospel Apostolic Church- Hinesville,Ga). Come expecting a difference in your life!
Event Contact:  DeChelle Small
Event Contact Number:  252-820-0194
Event Contact Email:  dechelle.small@gmail.com

 

