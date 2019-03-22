Your List Of Free Local Weekend Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Youth Conference 2019
|Event Date:
|03/23/2019
|Event Time:
|9:30-2
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Kinches Chapel Christian Church
|Address Line 1:
|1055 Gordon Moore Rd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Franklinton, NC 27596
|Event Description:
|Youth Ages: 1st Grade – 12th Grade are invited to join us in our Youth Conference along with guest speaker and workshop facilitator Minister Kevin Kollock. There will be Dance, Mime, Fun, Games, Food and Worship all done by the youth of the community. We are excited and look forward to seeing the youth come together and praise the Lord in their own way. See http://www.kincheschapelcc.com for more information and registration .
|Event Contact:
|Tiffany Holden
|Event Contact Number:
|9198016941
|Event Contact Email:
|tholden0203@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.kincheschapelcc.com
|Breakfast & Bible Study
|Event Date:
|0323/2019
|Event Time:
|8:00AM – 10:00AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Campus Hills – Recreation Center
|Address Line 1:
|2000 S. Alston Avenue
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27707
|Event Description:
|Join Bible Gospel Church and Pastor Dove for Breakfast and Bible Study on Saturday, March 23rd from 8AM to 10AM at Campus Hills-Recreation Center (2000 S. Alston Avenue , Durham, NC). The cost is FREE. For more information please call 919-880-2474.
|Event Contact:
|Richard Dove
|Event Contact Number:
|919-880-2474
|Event Contact Email:
|pdove63396@aol.com
|Event Web Site:
|https://www.facebook.com/biblegospelCOGIC/
|Name of Event:
|Alj books yard sale
|Event Date:
|03/23/2019
|Event Time:
|8:00-1:00
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Home of the author
|Address Line 1:
|11 blair drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Angier,Nc
|Event Description:
|ALJ books company is having a huge
Yard Sale!!!Come one come All and Bring a friend!!!
Here is a list of Things that
will be on sale:
House Furniture/Outdoor furniture
House wares
Clothes
Shoes
Boots
Coats
Jewelry
Pictures
Electronics
Toys
Books
And much much More!!!
|Event Contact:
|Andrea Lockhart-Nixon
|Event Contact Number:
|919-406-4146
|Event Contact Email:
|aljseries@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|andrealockhartnixon.wixsite.com/twomuffins
|Missionary Anniversary
|Event Date:
|03/24/2019
|Event Time:
|7:50am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|316 Hebron Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, North Carolina 27704
|Event Description:
|Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church Missionary Department will celebrate their Anniversary March 24th with services at 7:50am and 10:35am. Rev. Johnny Ashe, Mt. Level’s Youth Minister, will deliver the 7:50am message. Dr. Rev. Rhonda Royal Hatton, Sr. Pastor of Celebration Ministries.
|Event Contact:
|Sharon Hall
|Event Contact Number:
|9199496381
|Event Contact Email:
|shall.sh24@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|mtlevel@yahoo.com
|Third Pastoral Anniversary
|Event Date:
|March 24, 2019
|Event Time:
|11am and 3pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Maranatha Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|3912 Arrow Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27612
|Event Description:
|The Maranatha Missionary Baptist Church Family invites you to join us as we honor Pastor Rev. Dr. Carl Waden’s 3rd Pastoral Anniversary.
Morning worship service 11am, followed by Dinner/lunch.
Afternoon 3pm service to follow.
|Event Contact:
|Rev. Dr. Carl Waden
|Event Contact Number:
|919-672-8017
|Event Contact Email:
|Carlwaden@aol.com
|Carry the Water 5k
|Event Date:
|March 23rd 2019
|Event Time:
|9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|NO
|Venue Name:
|Perimeter Park
|Address Line 1:
|1100 Perimeter Park Dr. Suite 118
|City, State, Zip:
|Morrisville, NC 27560
|Event Description:
|In March 2018, we had more runners/walkers, and volunteers than ever before! Morrisville and the Triangle showed up! Because of this, we were able to raise enough money to provide clean drinking water to at least 5 villages which are now being benefited by thousands of Indians.
The Race continues in 2019 as we dream for more villages in India to have access to clean drinking water. By providing wells to under resourced villages in India, women will no longer walk for miles to fetch water, men will have a water source for their crops and livestock, and children will finally be able to enjoy the sweetness of a good bath!
Join Us for the World Water Day 5k on Saturday, March 23, 2019
|Event Contact:
|Nolan Volk
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 623-7318
|Event Contact Email:
|nolan@carrythewaternc.org
|Event Web Site:
|https://www.carrythewaternc.org/
|PAVE DAY
|Event Date:
|03/23/2019
|Event Time:
|1-4 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|PAVE SOUTHEAST RALEIGH CHARTER SCHOOL
|Address Line 1:
|3420 Idlewood Village Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|RALEIGH, NC, 27610
|Event Description:
|PAVE DAY is a community event for current, potential, and future students and families of PAVE Southeast Raleigh Charter School. The event will include local food truck vendors, community support vendors, fun, and information. Everyone is invited and the event is FREE.
|Event Contact:
|Mecca Dixon
|Event Contact Number:
|9194464777
|Event Contact Email:
|mdixon@paveschools.org
|Event Web Site:
|https://paveschools.org/schools/our-schools/southeast-raleigh-elementary/
|Spring revival fresh wind
|Event Date:
|3/25/19-3/26/19
|Event Time:
|7pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Speak Life Church
|Address Line 1:
|106 Lanier Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Oxford, NC 27536
|Event Description:
|Fresh wind spring revival hosted by Word is Life Church- Pastor Bessie Terry Watkins and co-host Pastor Elvin McShaw-Speak Life Church on 3/25-3/26/19 7pm with Guest speaker Apostle Dorothy Jett (Last Days Full Gospel Apostolic Church- Hinesville,Ga). Come expecting a difference in your life!
|Event Contact:
|DeChelle Small
|Event Contact Number:
|252-820-0194
|Event Contact Email:
|dechelle.small@gmail.com
Your List Of Free Local Weekend Events was originally published on thelightnc.com