You Could Get $1000 Just For Watching All 20 Marvel Movies

Avengers

Source: Marvel.com / Marvel

This is the kind of opportunity we’re looking for on the internet.

A website is willing to give $1000 to someone who watches all 20 previously released Marvel movies. The person has to live tweet their movie-watching experience as well. The winner gets various Marvel-themed prizes including all of the Marvel movies on Blu-ray. The contest is leading up to the release of “Avengers: Endgame,” which comes out in April.

Apply for the contest here. 

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3024803" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty[/caption] Daniel Caesar is a gifted young artist, but seriously needs a lesson in blackness. The 23-year old singer from Canada took it upon himself to defend known culture vulture “NoJulz” nee YesJulz nee I don’t really f-ckin know or care, after she put her foot in her mouth last week. The Instagram influencer called out Karen Civil and Scottie Beam for their Blackness while sitting with two black men who co-signed the whole thing. A prime example of blatant disregard for Black women. https://twitter.com/Complex/status/1108382391645675522 Last night, Caesar took the initiative to defend “NoJulz” over Instagram Live. Caesar says to his black fans, “Why are we being so mean to Julz? Why are we allowed to be so disrespectful and rude to everybody else?” Pardon? Calling out the do-it-for-the-clout influencer after she came for two Black women while they were minding their own damn business sounds like a good enough reason to me. There is also the fact that she feels entitled enough to use the word nigga and has made a string of tweets disrespecting black women and our essence; all of which co-signed by Uncle Toms. https://twitter.com/bronze_bombSHEL/status/1105160065504432128 https://twitter.com/bronze_bombSHEL/status/1105164774554386434 Caesar’s rant also goes on to say Black people need to be able to “take a joke” and “not be so sensitive.” Though, this is no laughing matter.This rapper’s defense of “NoJulz’” unwarranted attack on two of the Black women in our community who take it upon themselves to uplift WOC, is very telling of the type of person Caesar is and which side he does it for.As Black Twitter describes him, he is MAGA Twitter’s one Black friend. However, his way of thinking is what really needs to be dealt with. We see this mistreatment of Black women over and over again because it is allowed by our men over and over again. He, and many other Uncle Toms, choose to coddle white women and wipe away their white girl tears while masking their own self-hate in calls for “unity” and “creating an understanding.” These men, their clout chasers, and culture vultures accuse Black women of creating a bigger divide for merely demanding our own self-respect or the very least keeping our names out of your damn mouths. But honestly, how can we come anywhere close to being equal or creating an understanding when the true dividers won’t own up to their racist, misogynoir, and disrespectful means of thinking? Caesar, you walking paradox, I’m looking at you. Caesar will just have to be made an example of i.e. cancelled.  

 

