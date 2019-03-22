You Could Get $1000 Just For Watching All 20 Marvel Movies

12 reads Leave a comment
This is the kind of opportunity we’re looking for on the internet.
A website is willing to give $1000 to someone who watches all 20 previously released Marvel movies. The person has to live tweet their movie-watching experience as well. The winner gets various Marvel-themed prizes including all of the Marvel movies on Blu-ray. The contest is leading up to the release of “Avengers: Endgame,” which comes out in April.
Apply for the contest here.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
