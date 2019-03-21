CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Report: Cliff Dixon, Former Basketball Star Killed Outside Of His Birthday Party In Atlanta

28 reads
Leave a comment
Labor Day Weekend Celebration Hosted By Michael B. Jordan + Karrueche

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Cliff Dixon, a former basketball star and childhood friend of Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant was shot and killed on Wednesday night, moments before he was set to celebrate his 32nd birthday.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Dixon was found shot multiple times in the head around 1 a.m. Thursday outside of the SL Lounge, a club near the 4100 block of Buford Highway. He was discovered in the parking lot by officers and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Many have sent paid their respects to Dixon on social media.

Dixon formerly dated Erica Mena of Love & Hip-Hop. We send our condolences to the family and Dixon’s friends.

RELATED: Roommates?: Struggle Reality Star Erica Mena Arrested With Boyfriend Near ATL

Report: Cliff Dixon, Former Basketball Star Killed Outside Of His Birthday Party In Atlanta was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
8 Books To Read This Spring
 5 hours ago
03.21.19
‘Hamilton’ Soon Might Not Look The Same
 7 hours ago
03.21.19
A Facebook Staff Member May Have Had Access…
 8 hours ago
03.21.19
8 Artists Who Are Poets And Ain’t Afraid…
 15 hours ago
03.21.19
Pooch Hall Strikes Plea Deal In His DUI…
 19 hours ago
03.21.19
Rasheeda Alludes To Cheating On Kirk In ‘Love…
 19 hours ago
03.21.19
Daniel Caesar Goes On Drunken IG Live Rant,…
 19 hours ago
03.21.19
Kandi Burruss Reveals The Petty Reason NeNe Leakes…
 19 hours ago
03.21.19
Michael Sterling Lets The Saints Know Why He…
 20 hours ago
03.21.19
Kyle Massey Releases Statement, Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations
 2 days ago
03.20.19
Hmm: Kevin McCall Says He Was At Eva…
 2 days ago
03.20.19
Twitter Reacts To Wendy Williams Coming Clean About…
 2 days ago
03.20.19
Jordyn Woods Bombarded ‘With Lucrative Business Deals’ After…
 2 days ago
03.20.19
#SATQuestionsForRichKids Slams Wealthy Students & Their *Allegedly* Conniving,…
 2 days ago
03.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close