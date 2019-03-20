CLOSE
Duke Energy Warns Customers of Scams

Duke Energy warns customers to be aware of scams that claim their power is about to be shut off. People are posing as Duke Energy employees in person, online and on the phone.

Scammers have developed more sophisticated and intimidating ways to scams customers our of money.

Here are some RED FLAGS to look out for:

Phony calls: Scammers pretend to be from Duke energy. They manipulate their caller ID to make it look like calls are actually coming from Duke Energy

Disconnection threats: Scammers threaten to cut off your power within the hour if they do not receive a payment

Payment requests: They demand instant payment through debit of gift cards.

If you suspect a scammer hang up, call police and call the Duke energy at the phone number on your utility bill.

