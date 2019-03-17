CLOSE
Entertainment News
Season 4 of Queen Sugar Premieres June 12th

Queen Sugar Season 3

Source: OWN / OWN

This summer is going to be SWEET!

The Bordelons return for season four of Queen Sugar on the OWN network. Ava DuVernay’s will add news faces to the family drama. The cast includes actors Erica Tazel and Kendall Clark, who will join as recurring guest stars. Walter Perez, who was Charley’s new love interest last season, Romero, has been promoted to a regular onthe series.

DuVernay continues to set industry standards by hiring all female directors. The lineup will include Cheryl Dunye, Carmen Marrón, Numa Perrier, Heidi Saman, Bola Ogun, and Tchaiko Omawale.

The 4th season of Queen Sugar will premiere on OWN, Wednesday June 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

OWN , Queen Sugar

