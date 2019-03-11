Idris Elba Plays An Angry, White Woman And Then A Gold Digger On SNL

Continue reading Chance The Rapper Ties The Knot, See The Wedding Photos

Chance The Rapper Ties The Knot, See The Wedding Photos

[caption id="attachment_3024293" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Rob Kim / Getty[/caption] Chance The Rapper and his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley tied the knot this weekend in a beautiful ceremony. Chance and Kirsten got married on Newport Beach, Calif., on Saturday surrounded by family and celebrity friends like Kanye West, Dave Chappelle and Kirk Franklin. Kirsten wore a gorgeous strapless gown while Chance donned a debonair tuxedo and black bow tie. Chance posted photos from the lavish ceremony on Twitter just days after praising his (then) soon-to-be wife in a thread about how they met at 6-years-old. https://twitter.com/chancetherapper/status/1105099531136499712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1105099531136499712&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwgntv.com%2F2019%2F03%2F11%2Fchance-the-rapper-marries-longtime-girlfriend-kirsten-corley%2F Keep scrolling for more photos from the wonderful wedding: