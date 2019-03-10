CLOSE
SNL Went There: Spoofs R. Kelly Interview With Gayle King

Gayle King interviews R. Kelly

Source: CBS News screenshot / CBS News screenshot

Saturday Night Live did not waste any time spoofing the recent interview with Gayle King’s explosive interview with R. Kelly about the series of sexual abuse allegations against the singer. Each time King, played by Leslie Jones, attempted to address the singer as Robert, Kenan Thompson’s character would interrupt.

Black Twitter Reacts To Grand Jury Indicting Jussie Smollet On 16 Charges

Tichina Arnold Gets Dragged For Insinuating That Black Folks Shouldn't Turn Their Backs On Black Men Like R. Kelly

