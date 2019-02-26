CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

One Of The Shot Garner Walgreen’s Employees Released From Hospital

0 reads
Leave a comment
Orderly pushing patient on stretcher into emergency entrance

Source: Keith Brofsky / Getty

On Valentine’s Day Sarah Wright and Brandon Gordon were working in the Garner Walgreens Pharmacy when a customer opened fire on them. Wright has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home while Gordon remains hospitalized. At this time Gordon’s condition has not been made public.

Shortly after the shooting suspect Stephen Denning was located in the parking lot of the Golden Corral just down the street from the Walgreens. Police officers shot Denning while bring him into custody. Denning’s injuries were not life threatening. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: abc11.com 

One Of The Shot Garner Walgreen’s Employees Released From Hospital was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Amara La Negra
Afro-Latina Entertainer Amara La Negra Headlines NCCU’s Rock…
 4 hours ago
02.26.19
Billy Porter Explains His Red Carpet Gown At…
 6 hours ago
02.26.19
Tamia Live at the House of Blues-Houston
Did You Ever See Childish Gambino Cover Tamia’s…
 6 hours ago
02.26.19
R Kelly Special Appearance
After Three Nights In Jail, R. Kelly Finally…
 7 hours ago
02.26.19
2019 EssenceFest Lineup Announced: Missy Elliott, Mary J.…
 9 hours ago
02.26.19
Being Pepper Sprayed By NYC Police Changed Yandy…
 9 hours ago
02.26.19
Morris Chestnut Talks Trust, Love, and His Role…
 1 day ago
02.26.19
Spike Lee attends the Digital Edge Live 2015 in SA
Spike Lee Has Hissy Fit When Green Door…
 1 day ago
02.25.19
Lisa Bonet Shut Down Ashley Graham + More…
 1 day ago
02.26.19
Terrance Howard
Terrence Howard Breaks His Silence On Jussie Smollett…
 2 days ago
02.24.19
R. Kelly The Buffet
R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated…
 4 days ago
02.22.19
Actor Idris Elba, in town promote his latest film, in Washington, DC.
Live from New York……Finally Idris Elba To Host…
 4 days ago
02.22.19
Cuteness Overload! Cardi B Shares Video of Kulture…
 5 days ago
02.22.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 5 days ago
02.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close