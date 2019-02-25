Spike Lee Has Hissy Fit When Green Door Announced Best Picture At Oscars

After nearly three decades, Director Spike Lee finally was thrilled to win is first Oscar, sharing Best Adapted Screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman,” with Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmogets.

When “Green Book” was announced the winner for Best Picture, Lee’s reaction was less than adamant. He compared the win as a referee making “the wrong call.”

We’re hearing from an insider that when #GreenBook was announced the winner, Spike Lee was "clearly furious." He was pacing the aisle and stormed to the back of the auditorium. When he came back, he turned his back to the stage during the speech. #Oscars https://t.co/xoeWr56iRK — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 25, 2019

Spike Lee's thoughts on that Best Picture win? "Let me take another sip. NEXT QUESTION!" 👀 😂 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/iy76RvYk77 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 25, 2019

