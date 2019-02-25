CLOSE
Spike Lee Has Hissy Fit When Green Door Announced Best Picture At Oscars

March on Washington Film Festival -- BlackkKlansman

Source: Bruce Guthrie / Bruce Guthrie Photos

After nearly three decades, Director Spike Lee finally was thrilled to win is first Oscar, sharing Best Adapted Screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman,” with Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmogets.

When “Green Book” was announced the winner for Best Picture, Lee’s reaction was less than adamant. He compared the win as a referee making “the wrong call.”

Your thoughts?

Regina King, Spike Lee, Ruth Carter & Mahershala Ali Win Big At The Oscars

BlackKlansman , director , oscar , Spike Lee

