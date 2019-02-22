CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Live from New York……Finally Idris Elba To Host SNL

0 reads
Leave a comment
Actor Idris Elba, in town promote his latest film, in Washington, DC.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Idris Elba who currently sits on People’s Sexiest Man Alive throne, will make his SNL hosting debut on March 9. The “Luther” star will be joined by R&B singer Khalid.

It will be a busy month for Elba, March 15 will see both the release of Elba’s directorial debut Yardie and his Netflix series Turn Up Charlie, in which he stars as a struggling DJ.

Are you excited to see Idris host SNL?

Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 ET on NBC.

Must See:

Wendy Williams Announces Return Date To Talk Show

courtesy: BlackAmerica Web

Host , Idris , Khalid , snl

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Actor Idris Elba, in town promote his latest film, in Washington, DC.
Live from New York……Finally Idris Elba To Host…
 39 mins ago
02.22.19
Cuteness Overload! Cardi B Shares Video of Kulture…
 13 hours ago
02.22.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 14 hours ago
02.22.19
WATCH: Jussie Smollett Released on Bond Encounters Aggressive…
 17 hours ago
02.22.19
Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly Staged Attack Causes Mixed Emotions…
 18 hours ago
02.22.19
How You Doing? Wendy Williams Announces Return To…
 21 hours ago
02.22.19
A Biracial Family Was Having A Photoshoot In…
 22 hours ago
02.21.19
Honoring Our History Through Music
 23 hours ago
02.21.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
Jussie Smollett
Welp. Jessie Smollett Has Been Arrested. Here’s His…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
26 items
Black Twitter Goes Apesh*t Over Beyonce And Jay-Z’s…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ Featuring Big Boi, Adrian…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
7 items
TV One Announces Production On ‘The Bobby DeBarge…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close