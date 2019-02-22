Live from New York……Finally Idris Elba To Host SNL

Idris Elba who currently sits on People’s Sexiest Man Alive throne, will make his SNL hosting debut on March 9. The “Luther” star will be joined by R&B singer Khalid.

It will be a busy month for Elba, March 15 will see both the release of Elba’s directorial debut Yardie and his Netflix series Turn Up Charlie, in which he stars as a struggling DJ.

Are you excited to see Idris host SNL?

Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 ET on NBC.

