Welp. Jessie Smollett Has Been Arrested. Here’s His Mugshot.

Jussie Smollett was arrested early this morning in Chicago. The crime? Filing a false police report. The charge? Felony disorderly conduct.

A statement from Smollett’s lawyers states, “Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked. Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense.”

In a press conference this morning, police revealed that they had the check that Smollet used to pay the two brothers to assist in the attack. Police also said that phone records revealed that Smollett spoke with the two brothers in the hours before and after the attack.

The question everyone wants to know…WHY??? Police said he was dissatisfied with his salary.

Jussie Smollett has a bond hearing scheduled for later this afternoon.

Chicago police has released Jussie Smollett's mugshot and a statement regarding his charge of disorderly conduct – false report of offense. pic.twitter.com/bERdd4flCD — Tasneem N (@TasneemN) February 21, 2019

Video was recently revealed that showed the two brothers who were paid by Smollett purchasing items used in the attack.

Surveillance video from inside hardware store shows two brothers buying masks and hats that Chicago police believe were used in alleged Jussie Smollett attack, authorities say. https://t.co/96lR2lj29o pic.twitter.com/7WBz625zfY — ABC News (@ABC) February 21, 2019

