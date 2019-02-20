Last Minute Call From Jussie Smollett’s Lawyer Calls Off Grand Jury

Continue reading Whew Chile: Khloe Kardashian Dumps Tristan Thompson After He’s (Allegedly) Caught Cheating With Kylie’s Best Friend Jordyn Woods

Whew Chile: Khloe Kardashian Dumps Tristan Thompson After He's (Allegedly) Caught Cheating With Kylie's Best Friend Jordyn Woods

[caption id="attachment_3023361" align="aligncenter" width="724"] Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty[/caption] The tea is piping hot today! Khloe Kardashian has reportedly dumped her fuck boi of a financé Tristan Thompson after he was allegedly caught making out with Kylie's best friend Jordyn Woods. https://www.instagram.com/p/BsEwUGIHmsV/ According to TMZ, Tristan spent Valentine's Day with Khloe and their daughter then hit up club Delilah nightclub where sources say he was cuddled up with Jordyn. Apparently witness saw the duo "all over each other in the club" and "making out." Khloe reportedly broke up with him immediately after she found out about their encounter. Jordyn is Kylie's closet friend and has lived with her for years. It's unfathomable Jordyn would do something like this, but we'll just have to wait for the follow-up reports. Tristan took to Twitter to deny allegations but quickly deleted it. "Fake news," he wrote. Khloe and her best friend Malika both took to Twitter to somewhat confirm the news. https://www.instagram.com/p/BuFEdkHhPBT/ https://www.instagram.com/p/BuFGucGhZI8/ Kylie unfollowed Jordyn on social media. See what #BlackTwitter has to say about it: