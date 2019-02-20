CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Last Minute Call From Jussie Smollett’s Lawyer Calls Off Grand Jury

29 reads
Leave a comment
49th NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner and Ceremony

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Well, here’s an interesting twist in the Jussie Smollet case.

In breaking news out of Chicago, a CBS affiliate is reporting that the two brothers who were originally suspects in the Jussie Smollet case were scheduled to appear before a grand jury on Tuesday. According to reports, the two brothers were actually waiting outside of grand jury chambers when the State’s Attorney’s office received a call from Smollett’s lawyers claiming that there was no evidence. As a result, prosecutor’s postponed testimony by the two brothers.

Watch the video below.

 

 

 

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods

Whew Chile: Khloe Kardashian Dumps Tristan Thompson After He's (Allegedly) Caught Cheating With Kylie's Best Friend Jordyn Woods

23 photos Launch gallery

Whew Chile: Khloe Kardashian Dumps Tristan Thompson After He's (Allegedly) Caught Cheating With Kylie's Best Friend Jordyn Woods

Continue reading Whew Chile: Khloe Kardashian Dumps Tristan Thompson After He’s (Allegedly) Caught Cheating With Kylie’s Best Friend Jordyn Woods

Whew Chile: Khloe Kardashian Dumps Tristan Thompson After He's (Allegedly) Caught Cheating With Kylie's Best Friend Jordyn Woods

[caption id="attachment_3023361" align="aligncenter" width="724"] Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty[/caption] The tea is piping hot today! Khloe Kardashian has reportedly dumped her fuck boi of a financé Tristan Thompson after he was allegedly caught making out with Kylie's best friend Jordyn Woods. https://www.instagram.com/p/BsEwUGIHmsV/ According to TMZ, Tristan spent Valentine's Day with Khloe and their daughter then hit up club Delilah nightclub where sources say he was cuddled up with Jordyn. Apparently witness saw the duo "all over each other in the club" and "making out." Khloe reportedly broke up with him immediately after she found out about their encounter. Jordyn is Kylie's closet friend and has lived with her for years. It's unfathomable Jordyn would do something like this, but we'll just have to wait for the follow-up reports. Tristan took to Twitter to deny allegations but quickly deleted it. "Fake news," he wrote. Khloe and her best friend Malika both took to Twitter to somewhat confirm the news. https://www.instagram.com/p/BuFEdkHhPBT/ https://www.instagram.com/p/BuFGucGhZI8/ Kylie unfollowed Jordyn on social media. See what #BlackTwitter has to say about it:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

Chicago , Grand Jury , Jussie Smollet

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
49th NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner and Ceremony
Last Minute Call From Jussie Smollett’s Lawyer Calls…
 2 hours ago
02.20.19
Kheatin’ On A Kardashian: Tristan Thompson Allegedly Knocked…
 18 hours ago
02.20.19
Lena Headey Talks Game Of Thrones Ending, Fighting…
 22 hours ago
02.19.19
Everything We Know About Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly ‘Orchestrated’…
 24 hours ago
02.20.19
‘Aquaman’ Has Broken Records
 24 hours ago
02.19.19
R.I.P Fashion God! 18 Stylish Photos Of Karl…
 1 day ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
BET Awards '11 - Show
Mary J. Blige Working On Two Albums; Plays…
 2 days ago
02.18.19
Anthony Hamilton
Anthony Hamilton Sings Stirring Rendition of National Anthem
 2 days ago
02.18.19
O.D. Excellence: These Teachers Have Officially Won Black…
 4 days ago
02.17.19
Patti LaBelle - Majic Under The Stars 2018
Women’s Empowerment Guest Patti LaBelle Wants You To…
 4 days ago
02.16.19
West Virginia Official Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An…
 5 days ago
02.17.19
La La To Carmelo: If You Cheat Again,…
 5 days ago
02.17.19
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel
Will Smith Hilariously Explains Why He Didn’t Play…
 5 days ago
02.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close