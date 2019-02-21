Former President Barack Obama Attends Duke vs UNC Game

Celebrities and former presidents were in attendance, for the most hyped college basketball game of the year, to watch Zion Williamson and Duke play host to Roy Williams and Carolina. It was cool to see President Obama stroll through the crowd, and shake hands with the fans, even the Cameron Crazies were hyped.

President Barack Obama gets an amazing reception just before Duke vs UNC pic.twitter.com/8ufWuupfV2 — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) February 21, 2019

Obama is a man of the people, even the Cameron Crazies. pic.twitter.com/om4F4xUKZi — ESPN (@espn) February 21, 2019

Within the opening minutes of the game things took a turn for the worse. Duke’s Zion Williamson, blew out his shoe and left the game with a knee injury. UNC went on to defeat Duke 88-72.

Obama wished Williamson well after the game.

Zion Williamson seems like an outstanding young man as well as an outstanding basketball player. Wishing him a speedy recovery. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 21, 2019

