CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Former President Barack Obama Attends Duke vs UNC Game

3 reads
Leave a comment
CBO says repealing Obamacare without replacement would leave 32 million more Americans without coverage

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

Celebrities and former presidents were in attendance, for the most hyped college basketball game of the year, to watch Zion Williamson and Duke play host to Roy Williams and Carolina. It was cool to see President Obama stroll through the crowd, and shake hands with the fans, even the Cameron Crazies were hyped.

Within the opening minutes of the game things took a turn for the worse. Duke’s Zion Williamson, blew out his shoe and left the game with a knee injury. UNC went on to defeat Duke 88-72.

Obama wished Williamson well after the game.

Basketball , Duke , President Obama , unc

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jussie Smollett
Welp. Jessie Smollett Has Been Arrested. Here’s His…
 2 hours ago
02.21.19
26 items
Black Twitter Goes Apesh*t Over Beyonce And Jay-Z’s…
 18 hours ago
02.21.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 19 hours ago
02.21.19
‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ Featuring Big Boi, Adrian…
 19 hours ago
02.21.19
Listen To Black Women| Why Are Black Women…
 21 hours ago
02.21.19
7 items
TV One Announces Production On ‘The Bobby DeBarge…
 23 hours ago
02.21.19
49th NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner and Ceremony
Last Minute Call From Jussie Smollett’s Lawyer Calls…
 1 day ago
02.20.19
25 items
Who Is Jordyn Woods?: 25 Flame Photos Of…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
Kheatin’ On A Kardashian: Tristan Thompson Allegedly Knocked…
 2 days ago
02.20.19
Lena Headey Talks Game Of Thrones Ending, Fighting…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
Everything We Know About Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly ‘Orchestrated’…
 2 days ago
02.20.19
‘Aquaman’ Has Broken Records
 2 days ago
02.19.19
R.I.P Fashion God! 18 Stylish Photos Of Karl…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 3 days ago
02.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close