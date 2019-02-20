CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral Moments

A critical breakdown.

2 reads
Leave a comment
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Inside

Source: Richard Heathcote / Getty

Cinema’s big night is only a few days away and already anticipation is building. The Oscars on Sunday is sure to be full of surprises and letdowns, and it’s only right we put our own spin on the ceremony to avoid a boring evening.

Hit the next pages for some Oscar predictions, snubs and swap-able nominees that could keep things interesting.

Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral Moments was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jussie Smollett
Welp. Jessie Smollett Has Been Arrested. Here’s His…
 2 hours ago
02.21.19
26 items
Black Twitter Goes Apesh*t Over Beyonce And Jay-Z’s…
 18 hours ago
02.21.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 19 hours ago
02.21.19
‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ Featuring Big Boi, Adrian…
 19 hours ago
02.21.19
Listen To Black Women| Why Are Black Women…
 21 hours ago
02.21.19
7 items
TV One Announces Production On ‘The Bobby DeBarge…
 23 hours ago
02.21.19
49th NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner and Ceremony
Last Minute Call From Jussie Smollett’s Lawyer Calls…
 1 day ago
02.20.19
25 items
Who Is Jordyn Woods?: 25 Flame Photos Of…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
Kheatin’ On A Kardashian: Tristan Thompson Allegedly Knocked…
 2 days ago
02.20.19
Lena Headey Talks Game Of Thrones Ending, Fighting…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
Everything We Know About Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly ‘Orchestrated’…
 2 days ago
02.20.19
‘Aquaman’ Has Broken Records
 2 days ago
02.19.19
R.I.P Fashion God! 18 Stylish Photos Of Karl…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 3 days ago
02.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close