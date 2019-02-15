Will Smith Hilariously Explains Why He Didn’t Play The Lead Role In “The Matrix”

Continue reading ‘Black Panther’ Reigns Supreme With 17 NAACP Image Award Nominations

[caption id="attachment_3023191" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty[/caption] Where other award shows get it wrong, The NAACP Image Awards highlight the best their is in #BlackExcellence. The nominees for the 2019 Image Awards were announced yesterday and Black Panther reigned supreme, snagging 17 nominations across an array of categories ranging from "Outstanding Picture" to Outstanding Actor." MUST SEE: NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet: Black Hollywood Reveals Why It’s Important To Support Black Media There was one show missing from the list of accolades, critically-acclaimed show Pose, which received stellar ratings throughout it's debut season. Netflix productions scored 22 nominations, HBO landed 20 and ABC snagged 18. Catch the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards on TV One March 20.