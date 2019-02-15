CLOSE
Will Smith Hilariously Explains Why He Didn’t Play The Lead Role In “The Matrix”

Can you imagine Will Smith playing the role of Neo in The Matrix? It almost happened. Luckily (or unluckily,) Will had a horrible meeting with the Wachowski brothers and he decided to pass on the film.

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

The matrix , Will Smith

