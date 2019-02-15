Will Smith Hilariously Explains Why He Didn’t Play The Lead Role In “The Matrix”

5 reads Leave a comment
Can you imagine Will Smith playing the role of Neo in The Matrix? It almost happened. Luckily (or unluckily,) Will had a horrible meeting with the Wachowski brothers and he decided to pass on the film.
Here’s what happened:
