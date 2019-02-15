CLOSE
What’s Happening This Weekend In The Triangle

24th Annual African American Celebration

Cary’s 24th African American Celebration will take place Saturday, February 16th, 2019, starting at 11 a.m., at Cary Theater, 122 East Chatham Street, Cary. It’s a free event.

The theme for this year is “A Legacy of Pride” and will feature a panel discussion, “Hidden in the Shadows: A Conversation on Immigration in America.” Also, musical performances with a diverse range of talent.

Hayti Heritage Film Festival

Features an array of classic Black cinema, cutting-edge documentary, fictional shorts ,features and  master classes.

February 15, 2019 – February 16, 2019 (Recurring daily)

St. Joseph’s Historic Foundation/Hayti Heritage Center

804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27701

Hillside High School Theatre Presents: Swing School Musical

Hillside Drama department brings the past to the present in the revitalized adaptation of the legendary Mr. G’s Swing School.

February 15, 2019 – February 17, 2019 (Daily)

Hillside High School

North Carolina Museum of History

The Life & Career of ARtist Ernie Barnes

Sunday, February 17th, 2019, from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

5 Edenton Street, Raleigh, is hosting a free event.

Watch Movie Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Unites Three Generations Of “Shaft”

activities , family time , What's Happening this weekend in the Triangle

