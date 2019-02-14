CLOSE
Watch Movie Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Unites Three Generations Of “Shaft”

Samuel L. Jackson

Who is the man that would risk his neck for his brother, man? Shaft! Can You dig It? If one Shaft is good, why not three?

The upcoming “Shaft” film will feature a trio of John Shafts. John Shaft Jr., (Jessie Usher), a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, enlists his family’s help to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death. Samuel L. Jackson as his father, John Shaft II; and Richard Roundtree, who played the original private detective in the 1971 blaxploitation film.

Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp and Method Man also star in the Tim Story-directed movie.

The movie, co-written by “Blackish” creator Kenya Barris will be released June 14, 2019.

Take a look at the trailer at the next installment of Shaft!

