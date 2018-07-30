Octavia Spencer To Star As Self-Made Millionaire Madam C.J. Walker In NetFlix Series

6 reads Leave a comment
Netflix recently announced an upcoming eight-episode series, on the life of black hair-care pioneer and self-made millionaire Madam C.J. Walker, starring Octavia Spencer.
The show is based on the book ‘On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C.J. Walker’, written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles and executive produced by Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and executive produced by LeBron James.
A release date for “Madam C.J. Walker” has not been announced.
