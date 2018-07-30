CLOSE
Octavia Spencer To Star As Self-Made Millionaire Madam C.J. Walker In NetFlix Series

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Hosts an Official Academy Screening of The Shape of Water

Source: Lars Niki / Getty

Netflix recently announced an upcoming eight-episode series, on the life of black hair-care pioneer and self-made millionaire Madam C.J. Walker, starring Octavia Spencer.

The show is based on the book ‘On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C.J. Walker’, written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles and executive produced by Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and executive produced by LeBron James.

A release date for “Madam C.J. Walker” has not been announced.

