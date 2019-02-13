I Am Carolina’s Black History: Brian Broadie

Today, we recognize our Black History Month honoree, Brian Broadie, 2018-2019 West Mecklenburg High School Teacher of the Year and Business Education teacher at West Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte.

The North Carolina Education Lottery is proud to honor educators in our community with “I Am Carolina’s Black History.” The North Carolina Education Lottery, over 6.24 billion dollars for education.

