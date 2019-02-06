CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Check Out The Valentine’s Day Mother-Son Dance In Durham

6 reads
Leave a comment
Boy Putting Coin in Bank

Source: Fancy/Veer/Corbis / Getty

Put on your dancing shoes! It’s time for the Mother-Son Dance! It’s happening on Wednesday, Febraury 13th from 6-8pm in Durham.

 

 

'Fifty Shades Freed - 50 Nuances Plus Claires' Paris Premiere At Salle Pleyel

Act Like A Man, Sis! Black Twitter Applauds Lori Harvey For Playing The Field

33 photos Launch gallery

Act Like A Man, Sis! Black Twitter Applauds Lori Harvey For Playing The Field

Continue reading Act Like A Man, Sis! Black Twitter Applauds Lori Harvey For Playing The Field

Act Like A Man, Sis! Black Twitter Applauds Lori Harvey For Playing The Field

[caption id="attachment_2978569" align="alignleft" width="769"] Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty[/caption] It's always interesting how men get upset when women do what they do and treat them like they treat us. Case in point...Lori Harvey, step-daughter to Steve Harvey, is getting raked over the coals for doing what a 22-year-old single woman should be doing...playing the field, auditioning men and living her best life. See, the young woman has been linked with multiple men from Trey Songz to Justin Combs and called off her engagement Memphis Depay.  But folks, like Future, who may have thought Lori was serious about him too, got salty and tried to come for her last month when pics of her and Trey surfaced showing her trying to avoid the camera. Apparently, Future and Lori may have been dating. "You ducked too late. I see you. I like that, it’s cute. Cute, keep it up." https://www.instagram.com/p/BrlrWe8BZk1/?utm_source=ig_embed   Now, Lori has deleted all of her picks of Trey and was recently seen canoodling with race car driver Lewis Hamilton, that and there are rumors that Future is now calling Lori a "thot." Whatever the came may be, Black Twitter is rejoicing, hyping the young woman up and giving her praise for doing her own thing.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

Dance , durham , mother , son

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photo of Teddy PENDERGRASS
Teddy Pendergrass Doc to Premiere on Showtime During…
 3 hours ago
02.06.19
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To…
 23 hours ago
02.06.19
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested…
 4 days ago
02.04.19
Gov. Ralph Northam Refuses To Resign Despite Growing…
 4 days ago
02.03.19
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 4 days ago
02.03.19
Virginia Governor’s Yearbook Page Shows Two People In…
 5 days ago
02.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close