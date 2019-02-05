Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill A Black Man

Actor Liam Neeson is insisting that he is not a racist after revealing that he once looked for a Black man to kill after being enraged when a close friend was raped.

The actor recounted the situation while on a press tour for his new movie, Cold Pursuit, which is about revenge.

“She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way,” according to Neeson. “But my immediate reaction was … did she know who it was? No. What colour were they? She said it was a black person.

“I went up and down areas with a cosh [crowbar], hoping I’d be approached by somebody. I’m ashamed to say that, and I did it for maybe a week — hoping some [Neeson gestured air quotes with his fingers, according to the Independent] ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him.”

After obvious backlash from the comments, Neeson made an appearance on GMA earlier today to further clarify his statements.