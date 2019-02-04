Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax Defends Himself After Sexual Assault Allegation Surface

Early Monday morning, Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax released a statement denying allegations of Sexual Assualt.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax deni an unverified allegation of sexual assault that was published on the same website that first published an image of Gov. Ralph Northam’s alleged yearbook photo that shows two men, one in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan uniform.

The allegation involves an unsubstantiated claim of sexual assault against Fairfax during the Democratic National Convention in 2004.

The website BigLeaguePolitics.com reports A woman named Vanessa Tyson says that “a man” who allegedly sexually assaulted her at the 2004 Democratic National Convention is now an office-holder about to get a “very big promotion.” In 2004, Fairfax worked for John Kerry’s 2004 Presidental campaign.

Tyson hasn’t responded to her claims as of yet.

These claims come as Fairfax may be poisied to become the Governor of Virginia if the man who currently holds the seat, Ralph Northam resigns after the release of the racist yearbook photos.

