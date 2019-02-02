NFL Legend Herschel Walker joined Brian Mitchell and Scott Linn to talk about the upcoming Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix. Rapper 50 Cent with gift the winner $1 Million Dollars so you can expect to see a lot of knockouts and submissions.

Walker talks about his own MMA career and more with Mitch and Linn.

Herschel Walker Sights Insight On Bellator MMA & His NFL Career At Super Bowl LIII

