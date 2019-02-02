Herschel Walker Sights Insight On Bellator MMA & His NFL Career At Super Bowl LIII

02.02.19
NFL Legend Herschel Walker joined Brian Mitchell and Scott Linn to talk about the upcoming Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix. Rapper 50 Cent with gift the winner $1 Million Dollars so you can expect to see a lot of knockouts and submissions.

Walker talks about his own MMA career and more with Mitch and Linn.

