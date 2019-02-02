UPDATE: Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statement at the Executive Mansion today:
UPDATE: Gov. Ralph Northam will issue a statement at the Executive Mansion at 2:30 p.m. today (Feb 2). We will keep you posted!
It all began with the release of disturbing photographs from Governor Ralph Northam’s 1984 school yearbook. One image shows Gov. Northam in either black face or donning a KKK uniform. No details have been released identifying if the individual is Northam. While another image illustrated that the Governor’s nickname at the time was “Coon Man.”
RELATED: Virginia Governor’s Yearbook Page Shows Two People In Blackface, KKK Attire
Despite the growing tension, Gov. Northam released a statement identifying his intentions to serve out the remainder of his term.
Several members of both the Democratic and the Republican party have requested that Northam relinquish his position as Governor of the Commonwealth, including Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney, who released this statement on Friday:
“Governor Northam has a long and distinguished history of service to our Commonwealth and nation, but he should do the honorable thing and step down.”
Protesters took to the streets of Richmond Saturday morning rallying for Northam’s resignation.
So far, there have been no additional statements from the Governor. For more information on this breaking story click here.
Gov. Ralph Northam Refuses To Resign Despite Growing Tension was originally published on kissrichmond.com