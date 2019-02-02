Gov. Ralph Northam Refuses To Resign Despite Growing Tension

Photo by

Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gov. Ralph Northam Refuses To Resign Despite Growing Tension

2 reads
Leave a comment

UPDATE: Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statement at the Executive Mansion today:

 

UPDATE: Gov. Ralph Northam will issue a statement at the Executive Mansion at 2:30 p.m. today (Feb 2). We will keep you posted!

It all began with the release of disturbing photographs from Governor Ralph Northam’s 1984 school yearbook. One image shows Gov. Northam in either black face or donning a KKK uniform. No details have been released identifying if the individual is Northam. While another image illustrated that the Governor’s nickname at the time was “Coon Man.”

RELATED: Virginia Governor’s Yearbook Page Shows Two People In Blackface, KKK Attire

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Despite the growing tension, Gov. Northam released a statement identifying his intentions to serve out the remainder of his term.

Several members of both the Democratic and the Republican party have requested that Northam relinquish his position as Governor of the Commonwealth, including Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney, who released this statement on Friday:

“Governor Northam has a long and distinguished history of service to our Commonwealth and nation, but he should do the honorable thing and step down.”

Protesters took to the streets of Richmond Saturday morning rallying for Northam’s resignation.

So far, there have been no additional statements from the Governor. For more information on this breaking story click here.

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Richmond Gubernatorial 2017

Pictures From Radio One's Gubernatorial Forum

25 photos Launch gallery

Pictures From Radio One's Gubernatorial Forum

Continue reading Pictures From Radio One’s Gubernatorial Forum

Pictures From Radio One's Gubernatorial Forum

Latest…

Gov. Ralph Northam Refuses To Resign Despite Growing Tension was originally published on kissrichmond.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gov. Ralph Northam Refuses To Resign Despite Growing…
 1 day ago
02.03.19
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 1 day ago
02.03.19
Virginia Governor’s Yearbook Page Shows Two People In…
 2 days ago
02.03.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out For the 1st Time…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
This Black History Month Playlist Will Have You…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
Jussie Smollett Attack Update
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The…
 5 days ago
01.30.19
Watch The First Episode Of King Keraun’s “That…
 5 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 5 days ago
01.30.19
Did Singer James Ingram Pass Away?
 5 days ago
01.29.19
This Teen Got 5 Years Probation For Trying…
 5 days ago
01.30.19
‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized In Chicago After…
 5 days ago
01.29.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: MariahLynn Says To Take Yandy With…
 6 days ago
01.29.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Always Focus On The…
 6 days ago
01.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close