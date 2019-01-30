CLOSE
Today Is The Last Day To Apply To Magnet Schools In Wake County

If you’re looking to get your child into a magnet school or a year-round school in Wake County, today is the last day!!

[caption id="attachment_3022207" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Theo Wargo / Getty[/caption] Empire star Jussie Smollett was reportedly attacked by MAGA supporters, in Chicago, who brutally beat him and left him with a fractured rib before putting a noose around his neck and pouring bleach on him, TMZ reports. He was treated at Northwestern Memorial before being discharged. Smollett was reportedly walking out the subway at around 2am when two men, wearing ski-masks approached him and asked, "Aren't you that fa**ot 'Empire' n*gga?" The culprits reportedly yelled, "This is MAGA country" during the attack. Days before the incident (which is being investigated as a hate crime), a threatening letter addressed to Jussie Smollett was sent to Fox Studios Chicago with the words, "You will die black f**." The Chicago Police Department released the following statement about the attack, not naming Jussie as the victim of this hate crime. They state that they are currently looking for the suspects and are investigating the attack. https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1090282533516906496 20th Century FOX also released a statement denouncing the violence Jussie endured: https://twitter.com/EmpireFOX/status/1090333115204026368 MAGA propaganda has become a symbol of hate in America. Smollett's attack comes after a group a White teens, wearing MAGA hats, harassed a Native American war vet at the Indigenous Peoples March in Washington, DC. While Jussie has yet to release a statement of his own, Black Twitter has taken to social media to uplift the actor and singer in the wake of this unimaginable event. That, and many made serious statements about how society fosters an environment for this type of violence to exist.

 

