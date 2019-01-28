Will Downing Chats About His Upcoming Performance In Durham This Wednesday

20 reads Leave a comment
Looking for something to do on Wednesday night? You might want to check out Will Downing and Eric Benet at Rhythm’s Live in Durham. Tickets are still available here.
Will chatted with us about the songs he performs at every show, what he doesn’t like to sing and the shower and touring with Eric Benet.
