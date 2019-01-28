CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Will Downing Chats About His Upcoming Performance In Durham This Wednesday

20 reads
Leave a comment
Will Downing MCCH thumb

Source: Motorcity Casino / MotorCity Casino

Looking for something to do on Wednesday night? You might want to check out Will Downing and Eric Benet at Rhythm’s Live in Durham. Tickets are still available here.

Will chatted with us about the songs he performs at every show, what he doesn’t like to sing and the shower and touring with Eric Benet.

 

 

25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room

Geoffrey Owens Gets His Moment To Shine, Black Panther's Big Win + More Memorable Moments From The SAGs

5 photos Launch gallery

Geoffrey Owens Gets His Moment To Shine, Black Panther's Big Win + More Memorable Moments From The SAGs

Continue reading Geoffrey Owens Gets His Moment To Shine, Black Panther’s Big Win + More Memorable Moments From The SAGs

Geoffrey Owens Gets His Moment To Shine, Black Panther's Big Win + More Memorable Moments From The SAGs

[caption id="attachment_3022162" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Sarah Morris / Getty[/caption] The annual SAG Awards are more than just an excuse for actors to talk about themselves, they're big indicators of what we can expect at the Oscars. With Black Panther taking home the SAG for "Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture," leaving fans buzzing that Black Panther might take home the Oscar for "Best Movie." Mahershala Ali continued his sweep in the "Best Actor' category making him a shoo-in for the biggest night in film. But there were plenty more moments that left us talking. Keep scrolling for the memorable moments from last night.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

durham , Eric Benet , Rhythms Live , Will Downing

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Will Downing MCCH thumb
Will Downing Chats About His Upcoming Performance In…
 2 hours ago
01.28.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Over Tokyo, Gregg…
 16 hours ago
01.28.19
FBI Investigating R. Kelly For Allegedly Arranging Cross-Country…
 23 hours ago
01.28.19
Mo’Nique Drags Whoopi Goldberg: She’s ‘Always Been The…
 1 day ago
01.28.19
Chris Brown Is Selling Merch Mocking Rape Accusations
 1 day ago
01.28.19
Baltimore Drummers A1 Chops Land Web Series With…
 3 days ago
01.28.19
Vitamin Of The Day: The Power Of Dissociation…
 3 days ago
01.28.19
C-Murder Denied Retrial In 2002 Murder Case
 3 days ago
01.28.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 4 days ago
01.25.19
25 items
Blue Ivy’s Long & Luxurious Mane Snatches The…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Relax And Stay Focused
 4 days ago
01.25.19
18 items
Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys…
 4 days ago
01.24.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 4 days ago
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close