CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

This Dancer’s Inspirational Moves Breaking Internet

3 reads
Leave a comment
Superheroes Team Raising Fist in Silhouette

Source: yogysic / Getty

His name is Donete Colley, his inspirational and uplifting dance videos of positivity have taken social media by storm. Colley’s videos have hundreds of thousands of views, and the dancer’s Instagram handle now has more than 340,000 followers.

“I really just wanted to encourage my peers to keep pushing and stay motivated.”

Are you ready to be inspired check out the video below!

courtesy Good Morning America

Read More:

Tamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Break Down Their Beef On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

inspirational dance moves , Positivity , Video

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Break Down Their…
 16 hours ago
01.23.19
The Bright Blue Cheese In This Gender Reveal…
 18 hours ago
01.23.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…
 19 hours ago
01.23.19
Spike Lee,
Watch As Spike Lee Reacts To His Oscar…
 20 hours ago
01.22.19
2019 Oscar Nominations Are Out!
 1 day ago
01.22.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Yandy’s Foster Daughter May Not Have…
 1 day ago
01.22.19
MAGA Hat Wearing Teen from Covington Makes Statement,…
 2 days ago
01.22.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 2 days ago
01.21.19
#RememberWhen: Ol’ Dirty Bastard Interrupts The 1998 Grammys…
 2 days ago
01.21.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Eva Gets Sad News During Her…
 2 days ago
01.21.19
Tomi Lahren Defends Trump Against Cardi B, But…
 3 days ago
01.21.19
AlexisSkyy Says She Loves RobKardashian And Calls BlacChyna…
 5 days ago
01.21.19
R. Kelly, Sony RCA Agree To Part Ways
 5 days ago
01.18.19
Amara La Negra Gets Candid About Battling Racism…
 5 days ago
01.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close