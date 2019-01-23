This Dancer’s Inspirational Moves Breaking Internet

His name is Donete Colley, his inspirational and uplifting dance videos of positivity have taken social media by storm. Colley’s videos have hundreds of thousands of views, and the dancer’s Instagram handle now has more than 340,000 followers.

“I really just wanted to encourage my peers to keep pushing and stay motivated.”

OMG YASS!! @dontecolley does one of his iconic inspirational dances LIVE in Times Square! https://t.co/8SuXLyULUR pic.twitter.com/RNMaljMywp — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 23, 2019

