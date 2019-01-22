CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch As Spike Lee Reacts To His Oscar Nomination

10 reads
Leave a comment
Spike Lee,

Source: Interactive ONe / GlobalGrind

FINALLY!

After having been snubbed for multiple films, Spike Lee has finally received an Oscar nomination for best picture and director for BlacKkKlansman.

Read More: 2019 Oscar Nominations Are Out!

It’s been 30 years since Lee’s first film debuted and he’s finally getting the recognition from the Academy that he deserves. BlacKkKlansman earned a total of six nominations.

Watch as Lee realizes that he’s been nominated.

 

Also, let’s revisit the time Kim Basinger called out the Academy for not properly recognizing Lee for Do The Right Thing back in the day.

 

 

SOFA 2018

Oscars 2019: 'Black Panther' Scores 'Best Picture' Nomination

14 photos Launch gallery

Oscars 2019: 'Black Panther' Scores 'Best Picture' Nomination

Continue reading Oscars 2019: ‘Black Panther’ Scores ‘Best Picture’ Nomination

Oscars 2019: 'Black Panther' Scores 'Best Picture' Nomination

The Oscars are notoriously White washed, but this year Black Hollywood is laced throughout the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards. While movies The Favourite and Roma lead nominations with 10 nods a piece, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Greenbook and If Beale Street Could Talk earned nominations in multiple categories. Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman and Green Book scored "Best Picture" nominations and Spike Lee earned his first best director nomination for BlacKkKlansman. "Wow, wow, wow. The word I keep coming back to is proud. Proud of our cast and crew with all the work we put into this amazing, yet still timely story. I'm grateful to Barry Jenkins for creating this beautiful role out of the great James Baldwin's words. Collaborating with Barry has been a highlight of my career and this recognition is icing on the cake! And thank you to The Academy!" Regina King, who won a Golden Globe for her role in the Barry Jenkins adaptation of the classic James Baldwin novel If Beale Street Could Talk, said this about her nomination. “It’s such an honor to be in the company of peers and legends I admire. And even more, it fills my heart to have James Baldwin’s name and work associated with the Academy I’m proud to be a member of. On behalf of the Beale Street family, my endless thanks to the Academy for once again acknowledging me, my friends and James Baldwin.” The Oscars air live on Sunday, Feb. 24, on ABC. Check out the nominations, below:    

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Academy Awards , BlacKkKlansman. Spike Lee , Oscars

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Spike Lee,
Watch As Spike Lee Reacts To His Oscar…
 2 hours ago
01.22.19
2019 Oscar Nominations Are Out!
 5 hours ago
01.22.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Yandy’s Foster Daughter May Not Have…
 16 hours ago
01.22.19
MAGA Hat Wearing Teen from Covington Makes Statement,…
 21 hours ago
01.22.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 1 day ago
01.21.19
#RememberWhen: Ol’ Dirty Bastard Interrupts The 1998 Grammys…
 1 day ago
01.21.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Eva Gets Sad News During Her…
 2 days ago
01.21.19
Tomi Lahren Defends Trump Against Cardi B, But…
 2 days ago
01.21.19
AlexisSkyy Says She Loves RobKardashian And Calls BlacChyna…
 4 days ago
01.21.19
R. Kelly, Sony RCA Agree To Part Ways
 4 days ago
01.18.19
Amara La Negra Gets Candid About Battling Racism…
 4 days ago
01.18.19
Gladys Knight Commodores 2017
Gladys Knight Issues Statement About Kaepernick And Performing…
 4 days ago
01.18.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: In Case You Didn’t Know How…
 5 days ago
01.18.19
Samuel L Jackson Chimes In On Drake vs…
 5 days ago
01.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close