Watch As Spike Lee Reacts To His Oscar Nomination

FINALLY!
After having been snubbed for multiple films, Spike Lee has finally received an Oscar nomination for best picture and director for BlacKkKlansman.
It’s been 30 years since Lee’s first film debuted and he’s finally getting the recognition from the Academy that he deserves. BlacKkKlansman earned a total of six nominations.
Watch as Lee realizes that he’s been nominated.
Also, let’s revisit the time Kim Basinger called out the Academy for not properly recognizing Lee for Do The Right Thing back in the day.
