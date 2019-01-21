Kamala Harris Announces Her Run For The Whitehouse In 2020

Senator Kamala Harris, (California) launched her presidential campaign today as the nation observes what would have been the 90th birthday of the slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

“The future of our country depends on you and millions of others lifting our voices to fight for our American values”

Harris’ announcement comes as a host of Democrats have made plans to run for the White House in 2020 as well.

