Triangle Restaurant Week Is Back!!

The annual Triangle Restaurant Week winter event, is set to run the week of January 21st- 27th, 2019. During the event, participating restaurants within Raleigh, Cary,Chapel Hill, Durham and surrounding areas will offer a special, 3-course prix fixe lunch menu ($10 or $15) and/or 3-course prix fixe dinner menu ($20, $25, $30 or $35) each day they are open.

“This winter’s Triangle Restaurant Week celebrates 12 years of culinary excellence in the Triangle,” said Damon Butler, Founder of Triangle Restaurant Week. “We are very excited to announce the addition of several new restaurants for 2019.”Since the inaugural event, Triangle Restaurant Week has grown to reach over 1.2 million residents and featured more than 100 of the region’s eateries, generating over $500k in additional revenue to the area’s restaurants.