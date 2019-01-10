CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Um…A Man Brought A Dead Raccoon Into A McDonald’s And Rested The Animal On A Table

0 reads
Leave a comment
Rocksy The Raccoon

Source: YouTube/ZOOSIELOVESCONCERTS / Youtube

What in the world?

People were shocked when a man walked into a San Francisco McDonald’s on Sunday and shouted for help. The man was carrying a dead raccoon. He sat down at a table in the dining area and rested the dead animal on a table.

A witness who recorded the event said, “I didn’t know if the raccoon was dead or alive, my thought was to get out of the way.”

The Department of Environmental Health shut the restaurant down for several hours on Sunday to disinfect the dining area of the restaurant, according to ABC11.

 

 

VH1 'Love & Hip Hop' Season 4 Premiere

Cyn Santana Responds To Backlash After Resurfaced Comments: 'Black Men Cater To Us Spanish Girls'

20 photos Launch gallery

Cyn Santana Responds To Backlash After Resurfaced Comments: 'Black Men Cater To Us Spanish Girls'

Continue reading Cyn Santana Responds To Backlash After Resurfaced Comments: ‘Black Men Cater To Us Spanish Girls’

Cyn Santana Responds To Backlash After Resurfaced Comments: 'Black Men Cater To Us Spanish Girls'

[caption id="attachment_3021237" align="aligncenter" width="428"] Source: Brian Ach / Getty[/caption] Love & Hip Hop star Cyn Santana found herself defending comments she made on a two-year old podcast of Angela Yee's "Lip Service." Audio of Cyn making comments about Black men catering to Spanish women. "They, black guys, cater to us Spanish girls, especially," she said before stopping herself. "Like they - you know what, let me not even get into it. I didn't mean it like that. Black girls are going to take it personal." As you can expect, Black women didn't take to her words kindly, but Cyn took to Twitter to apologize and explain her former sentiments. Cyn responded to fans who tweeted their concerns and admitted that she made a "bird" and ignorant statement while being naive to her own Afro-Latina ancestry. Despite what one tweeter said, Cyn denied insinuating that Black men catering to Spanish women because of their attitude. Cyn was clearly in the wrong for what she said, but it isn't a narrative we haven't heard before. Either way, the reality TV star handled her rebuttals well. She acknowledged her wrongdoing, made it a learning experience and didn't run away from the conversation. We know a few celebs who can take a page out of her book. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNmCmIgnGRY&feature=youtu.be See her responses to all the backlash, below:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

mcdonald's , raccoon

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trina Cancels The ‘TNT’ Project Foreva!
 11 hours ago
01.10.19
Future On The R. Kelly Sex Abuse Scandal:…
 14 hours ago
01.10.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 15 hours ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 15 hours ago
01.10.19
Congrats To This $13 Billion Dollar Man!!!!
 18 hours ago
01.10.19
The Regret Set: The Most Unforgettable Celebrity Apologies
 1 day ago
01.10.19
Vitamin Of The Day: If You Want It…
 2 days ago
01.09.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Omarion Speaks On Rumor Of Lil…
 2 days ago
01.09.19
Caught! These Classic Photobombs Prove Fiji Water Girl…
 2 days ago
01.09.19
Boy, Bye. Master P Blames Parents Of R.…
 2 days ago
01.09.19
We Thought These Celebrities Were American As Apple…
 2 days ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 2 days ago
01.09.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Rich Dollaz Has News About Anais…
 2 days ago
01.08.19
#SurvivingRKelly: Facebook Shuts Down Page ‘Exposing’ The Singer’s…
 3 days ago
01.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close