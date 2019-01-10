Um…A Man Brought A Dead Raccoon Into A McDonald’s And Rested The Animal On A Table

What in the world?

People were shocked when a man walked into a San Francisco McDonald’s on Sunday and shouted for help. The man was carrying a dead raccoon. He sat down at a table in the dining area and rested the dead animal on a table.

A witness who recorded the event said, “I didn’t know if the raccoon was dead or alive, my thought was to get out of the way.”

The Department of Environmental Health shut the restaurant down for several hours on Sunday to disinfect the dining area of the restaurant, according to ABC11.

