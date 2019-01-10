CLOSE
Future On The R. Kelly Sex Abuse Scandal: “We Giving It Too Much Attention”

Future In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Well, this is most certainly a take.

In a recent interview promoting his upcoming album and documentary The Wizrd, Future broke down his writing skills, to Lady Gaga and the significance of radio to him in 2019. Eventually Future was asked about R. Kelly in the wave of Surviving R. Kelly, the six-part docuseries which aired on Lifetime. The two collaborated on “Parachute,” a track from Future’s 2012 album, Pluto.

“Man, who is that?” Future says. “I thought we had forgot about that. We giving it too much attention. When you give things too much attention, they blow up. That’s why he gon’ blow up. THat’s why his music gonna do what it do. If you stop talking about it, it’ll go away.”

If asked if there was a sense of “fake outrage” surrounding Kelly, Future said, “I don’t know what it is, there’s just too many people talking about it. I think behind the scenes it’s supposed to be done.”

Future’s new album, The Wizrd drops next Friday. Watch the video for “Jumpin On A Jet” below.

