What’s Really Happening With The Weather This Weekend

10 reads Leave a comment
Snow? Rain? Sleet?
Been wondering what’s happening with the weather in the Triangle? It seems that everyone is trying to figure out if we need to run buy bread and milk or simply prepare for a couple of rainy days. While it’s still very early to predict exactly what’s going to happen this weekend, there are some great predictions.
WRAL is suggesting that precipitation could start moving into our area late Saturday evening. We could have a mix of rain and snow on Sunday. Icing is possible in the Triangle. Areas south of the Triangle could just get rain. Areas northwest of the Triangle could get snow only.
Justice, Finally! Cyntoia Brown Is Granted Clemency By Tennessee Governor
20 photos Launch gallery
Justice, Finally! Cyntoia Brown Is Granted Clemency By Tennessee Governor
1.1 of 20
2.2 of 20
3.3 of 20
4.4 of 20
5.5 of 20
6.6 of 20
7.7 of 20
8.8 of 20
9.9 of 20
10.10 of 20
11.11 of 20
12.12 of 20
13.13 of 20
14.14 of 20
15.15 of 20
16.16 of 20
17.17 of 20
18.18 of 20
19.19 of 20
20.20 of 20
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours