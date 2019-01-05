CLOSE
McDonald’s Worker Attacked Over A Drinking Straw Hires TWO Black, Women Attorneys

Yasmine James is the name of the McDonald’s worker in the new viral video that shows her being attacked by a customer, Daniel Willis Taylor, because he wanted a straw. State law in Florida no longer allows fast food restaurants to distribute plastic straws.

James, who was put on leave after the incident, is now fighting back legally. She has hired two Black women to represent her.

 

I’m so honored to represent this young woman, Yasmine James. She’s so smart, so talented, and gifted. She is using this horrific experience to uplift women and workers, everywhere. Please join her in the “Last Straw Movement”. • Someone told me “black women always come to each other’s rescue.” My colleague and friend Shannon Ligon (@thatsmylawyer) of @prettysmartlaw has joined the team and I’m honored to work with her and I admire her tenacity! #trustblackwomen #civillibertylaw #prettysmartlaw #blackwomenlawyers • @floridachangeagent @dev_tha_goat @charlenecarruthers @maryhooks @niaeshu @amberjphillips @amandaseales @tamikadmallory @kandi @mrjaymorrison @chrissycole @frequentflyeresquireskyers @notjustalawyer @attykellymccabe

“It’s despicable how she wasn’t protected,” Florida Attorney Michele Rayner-Goolsby said of the incident that her client, Yasmine James was forced to endure, according to Essence.com

 

 

