McDonald’s Worker Attacked Over A Drinking Straw Hires TWO Black, Women Attorneys

Yasmine James is the name of the McDonald’s worker in the new viral video that shows her being attacked by a customer, Daniel Willis Taylor, because he wanted a straw. State law in Florida no longer allows fast food restaurants to distribute plastic straws.

James, who was put on leave after the incident, is now fighting back legally. She has hired two Black women to represent her.

“It’s despicable how she wasn’t protected,” Florida Attorney Michele Rayner-Goolsby said of the incident that her client, Yasmine James was forced to endure, according to Essence.com

Yasmine James is speaking out. She's the McDonald's worker who was attacked by a customer who complained about a lack of drinking straws. James, who has been placed on leave, says there isn't enough company training for situations like that. pic.twitter.com/zc1z4NceNR — HLN (@HLNTV) January 4, 2019

A McDonald’s worker is on paid leave after being attacked. Yasmine James says she was afraid the customer had a weapon. Former Prosecutor @CFColemanJr explains when you have a right to defend yourself in the workplace. pic.twitter.com/XZUIXkUts2 — HLN Weekend Express (@WeekendExp) January 5, 2019

