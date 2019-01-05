McDonald’s Worker Attacked Over A Drinking Straw Hires TWO Black, Women Attorneys

Yasmine James is the name of the McDonald’s worker in the new viral video that shows her being attacked by a customer, Daniel Willis Taylor, because he wanted a straw. State law in Florida no longer allows fast food restaurants to distribute plastic straws.
James, who was put on leave after the incident, is now fighting back legally. She has hired two Black women to represent her.
View this post on Instagram
I’m so honored to represent this young woman, Yasmine James. She’s so smart, so talented, and gifted. She is using this horrific experience to uplift women and workers, everywhere. Please join her in the “Last Straw Movement”. • Someone told me “black women always come to each other’s rescue.” My colleague and friend Shannon Ligon (@thatsmylawyer) of @prettysmartlaw has joined the team and I’m honored to work with her and I admire her tenacity! #trustblackwomen #civillibertylaw #prettysmartlaw #blackwomenlawyers • @floridachangeagent @dev_tha_goat @charlenecarruthers @maryhooks @niaeshu @amberjphillips @amandaseales @tamikadmallory @kandi @mrjaymorrison @chrissycole @frequentflyeresquireskyers @notjustalawyer @attykellymccabe
“It’s despicable how she wasn’t protected,” Florida Attorney Michele Rayner-Goolsby said of the incident that her client, Yasmine James was forced to endure, according to Essence.com
Glam Ma: 18 Photos Of Tina Knowles Lawson Looking Fly & Fabulous At 65
Glam Ma: 18 Photos Of Tina Knowles Lawson Looking Fly & Fabulous At 65
1. Ladylike Foundation's 9th Annual Women Of Excellence Awards GalaSource:Getty 1 of 18
2. STARZ 'Power' Season 4 L.A. Screening And PartySource:Getty 2 of 18
3. STARZ 'Power' Season 4 L.A. Screening And PartySource:Getty 3 of 18
4. 2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 1Source:Getty 4 of 18
5. 2017 Essence Festival - Day 1Source:Getty 5 of 18
6. Richard Lawson And Tina Knowles Lawson Launch WACO Theater Grand Opening - ArrivalsSource:Getty 6 of 18
7. 6th Annual Ladylike Day At UCLA Panel And ProgramSource:Getty 7 of 18
8. NBA All-Star Bowling ClassicSource:Getty 8 of 18
9. Essence 11th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 9 of 18
10. Lorraine Schwartz launches The Eye Bangle a new addition to her signature Against Evil Eye Collection - ArrivalsSource:Getty 10 of 18
11. WACO Theater's 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 11 of 18
12. WACO Theater's 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 12 of 18
13. Vivica A. Fox Releases 'Every Day I'm Hustling'Source:Getty 13 of 18
14. 2018 The Trifecta GalaSource:Getty 14 of 18
15. WACO Theater Center Presents'Letters From Zora' - Opening Night PerformanceSource:Getty 15 of 18
16. Ladylike Foundation's 2018 Annual Women Of Excellence Scholarship Luncheon - Red CarpetSource:Getty 16 of 18
17. 2018 BET Awards - Debra Lee Pre-BET Awards DinnerSource:Getty 17 of 18
18. 2018 BET Awards - Debra Lee Pre-BET Awards DinnerSource:Getty 18 of 18
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark