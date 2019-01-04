CLOSE
Ellen DeGeneres Support For Kevin Hart To Host Oscars Sparks Controversy

You may recall several months ago, Kevin Hart stepped down as host of the 2019 Academy Awards, after old homophobic jokes and comments resurfaced.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is going to bat for the “Laugh at My Pain” comedian to be reinstated as the host of the 2019 Academy Awards. However, her push for Hart’s reinstatement is meeting with some resistance on Twitter.

