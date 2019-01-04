CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Did The R. Kelly Documentary Change Your Opinion About Him?

1 reads
Leave a comment
Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Lifetime’s mini-series Surviving R. Kelly debuted last night. Did the revelations about the singer and his life change the way you feel about him?

Read More: 15 Things We Learned About R. Kelly From Lifetime’s Premiere of ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

 

 

Social media was plugged into last night’s premier and very vocal about the allegations against the singer.

 

 

Usher's Birthday Celebration

Let It Perm: Usher's Hair Is Fried, Dyed & Laid To The Side

30 photos Launch gallery

Let It Perm: Usher's Hair Is Fried, Dyed & Laid To The Side

Continue reading Let It Perm: Usher’s Hair Is Fried, Dyed & Laid To The Side

Let It Perm: Usher's Hair Is Fried, Dyed & Laid To The Side

[caption id="attachment_3020842" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] Usher debuted a new do on social media and #BlackTwitter has mixed feelings about it. The A singer took a perm page out of Young Joc's book and revealed a relaxed look that has his fans questioning if he's going through a midlife crisis on the heels of news he is also getting a divorce. https://www.instagram.com/p/BsHNMGOjjZq/ It's unclear if Usher is preparing for a movie role, but he's surely feeling his bold bouffant. Check out how #BlackTwitter is reacting to Usher's new do when you keep scrolling.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

Lifetime , R Kelly , Surviving R. Kelly

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2018 H.E.R.
We Know H.E.R. Is Talented, But Did You…
 55 mins ago
01.04.19
Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Did The R. Kelly Documentary Change Your Opinion…
 1 hour ago
01.04.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Don’t Stop When You’re…
 18 hours ago
01.04.19
Twitter Has Pettiest Reactions When This Afrobeat Star…
 18 hours ago
01.04.19
Today On Twitter: Some Of Thurday’s Funniest Tweets…
 19 hours ago
01.04.19
True Story: This Woman Met Her Boyfriend 12…
 21 hours ago
01.04.19
UPDATE: Chris Brown Releases New Song “Undecided”
 22 hours ago
01.04.19
Michael B. Jordan and Coach
 23 hours ago
01.04.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Trina Flies Off The Handle After…
 1 day ago
01.03.19
RIP: Nordstorm Co-President Blake Nordstrom Dies At 58
 2 days ago
01.03.19
If You Have A Problem With Tiffany Haddish’s…
 2 days ago
01.03.19
Toni Braxton, Birdman Call It Quits
 2 days ago
01.02.19
One More For Kim & Kanye!
 2 days ago
01.02.19
Orlando Brown Reveals He Has ‘Quite A Bit’…
 2 days ago
01.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close