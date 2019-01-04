Did The R. Kelly Documentary Change Your Opinion About Him?

Had a hotep in a bow tie on IG try the old “You coming for R. Kelly but do you have that sane energy for the white man” razzle dazzle 🙄

Look here: The reason I go after dudes like Kelly is because guys like him have preyed on Black women & girls for decades. #SurvivingRKelly

