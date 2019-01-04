CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

It’s Corny Joke Time With Ms. Tina Knowles

2 reads
Leave a comment

Over the years Tina Knowles has done her “Corny Joke Time” with us for The Gram!

It’s funny, Mama Knowles started just being a supportive mom of Destiny’s Child and creating their concert costumes.

Now she’s traveling the world with her handsome husband Richard Lawson and proving comic relief for those moments that a corny joke will put a smile on your face.

Her latest featuring granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is the cutest “knock knock joke” ever.

Blue : ” Knock Knock”

Mama Knowles : “Who’s there? ”

“How does a duck pay for her lipstick?”

View this post on Instagram

Corny joke time

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

“How does a billboard talk?”

Sign

Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For

the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Happy Birthday , tina knowles , women

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2018 H.E.R.
We Know H.E.R. Is Talented, But Did You…
 55 mins ago
01.04.19
Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring David Geffen - Show
Did The R. Kelly Documentary Change Your Opinion…
 1 hour ago
01.04.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Don’t Stop When You’re…
 18 hours ago
01.04.19
Twitter Has Pettiest Reactions When This Afrobeat Star…
 18 hours ago
01.04.19
Today On Twitter: Some Of Thurday’s Funniest Tweets…
 19 hours ago
01.04.19
True Story: This Woman Met Her Boyfriend 12…
 21 hours ago
01.04.19
UPDATE: Chris Brown Releases New Song “Undecided”
 22 hours ago
01.04.19
Michael B. Jordan and Coach
 23 hours ago
01.04.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Trina Flies Off The Handle After…
 1 day ago
01.03.19
RIP: Nordstorm Co-President Blake Nordstrom Dies At 58
 2 days ago
01.03.19
If You Have A Problem With Tiffany Haddish’s…
 2 days ago
01.03.19
Toni Braxton, Birdman Call It Quits
 2 days ago
01.02.19
One More For Kim & Kanye!
 2 days ago
01.02.19
Orlando Brown Reveals He Has ‘Quite A Bit’…
 2 days ago
01.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close