Over the years Tina Knowles has done her “Corny Joke Time” with us for The Gram!
It’s funny, Mama Knowles started just being a supportive mom of Destiny’s Child and creating their concert costumes.
Now she’s traveling the world with her handsome husband Richard Lawson and proving comic relief for those moments that a corny joke will put a smile on your face.
Her latest featuring granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is the cutest “knock knock joke” ever.
Blue : ” Knock Knock”
Mama Knowles : “Who’s there? ”
“How does a duck pay for her lipstick?”
“How does a billboard talk?”
Sign
Up For Our Newsletter!
Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For
the Latest Entertainment News:
Latest…
- We Know H.E.R. Is Talented, But Did You Know She Was THIS Talented At 10 Years Old??
- Did The R. Kelly Documentary Change Your Opinion About Him?
- It’s Corny Joke Time With Ms. Tina Knowles
- 15 Things We Learned About R. Kelly From Lifetime’s Premiere of ‘Surviving R. Kelly’
- Suspect Sketch Released In 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Murder
- Vitamin Of The Day: Don’t Stop When You’re Tired, Stop When You’re Done
- Twitter Has Pettiest Reactions When This Afrobeat Star Complains About His Coachella Billing
- Today On Twitter: Some Of Thurday’s Funniest Tweets To Get You Through The Rest Of The Week
- True Story: This Woman Met Her Boyfriend 12 Years After Giving Birth To His Kid
- Woman Arrested After Allegedly Lying To Police Saying A Black Man Assaulted Her