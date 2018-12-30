Usher Files For Divorce From Wife Grace Miguel

Usher Raymond is back on the market. The 40-year-old R&B crooner filed for divorce in Georgia from his wife Grace Miguel after 3 years of marriage. Raymond is using the same attorney he used during his custody battle with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster. Usher and Miguel have no children together, but the singer has two kids from his marriage to Foster.

Usher and Miguel married in 2015, six years after they started dating. The couple separated back in March, after multiple lawsuits claiming he exposed several women to the herpes virus.

