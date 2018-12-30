CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Usher Files For Divorce From Wife Grace Miguel

7 reads
Leave a comment
'Hands Of Stone' - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Photo Credit: George Pimentel/Getty / Getty

Usher Raymond is back on the market. The 40-year-old R&B crooner filed for divorce in Georgia from his wife Grace Miguel after 3 years of marriage. Raymond is using the same attorney he used during his custody battle with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster. Usher and Miguel have no children together, but the singer has two kids from his marriage to Foster.

Usher and Miguel married in 2015, six years after they started dating. The couple separated back in March, after multiple lawsuits claiming he exposed several women to the herpes virus.

Must Read:

Forest Whitaker Files For Divorce After 22 Years Of Marriage

50 Cent Plays Marriage Counselor To Cardi B And Offset

divorce , Grace Miguel , Usher

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams defeats Venus Williams in Wimbledon
A Dose Of Cuteness: Serena William’s Daughter Claps…
 3 hours ago
12.30.18
'Hands Of Stone' - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Usher Files For Divorce From Wife Grace Miguel
 3 hours ago
12.30.18
#FitnessFriday: After A Horrific Car Accident, Melyssa Ford…
 2 days ago
12.29.18
The Rewind: It’s A Wrap! We’re Recapping 2018
 2 days ago
12.29.18
These Famous Women Upgraded Their Partners Way Before…
 2 days ago
12.29.18
Italian Prime Minister Visits The White House
Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs, Books &…
 2 days ago
12.28.18
Tyler Perry Is Hosting The Aretha Franklin Tribute…
 3 days ago
12.28.18
Forest Whitaker Files For Divorce After 22 Years…
 3 days ago
12.28.18
Holiday Preciousness: This Dad From Ohio Purchased 6…
 3 days ago
12.28.18
The Carters Spotted in Brooklyn For Family Time
 3 days ago
12.28.18
Michelle Obama And Barack Obama Named America’s Most…
 3 days ago
12.27.18
HB @ The Movies: Netflix Bird Box VIP…
 3 days ago
12.28.18
Trina Braxton On Ex-Husband Gabe Solis’ Death: ‘He…
 3 days ago
12.27.18
Lil Rel Howery Refuses To Be Put In…
 3 days ago
12.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close