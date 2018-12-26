CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Wake County Christmas Tree Recycling Locations

7 reads
Leave a comment
Couple decorating Christmas tree

Source: Kali Nine LLC / Getty

The presents are unwrapped now what to do with your live Christmas tree?

Residents in Wake County can recycle their trees at several locations. Happy Trails Christmas tree recycling will turn your “live” tree into mulch and spread it throughout the county.

Drop off your tree at one of several recycling centers or county parks today through January 27th. A reminder all decorations must be removed from all trees before they are dropped off.

Trees can be dropped off from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., seven days a week:

*10505 Old Stage Road, Garner

*6120 Old Smithfield Road, Apex

*3600 Yates Mill Pond Road, Raleigh

*5051 Wendell Blvd./U.S. 64 Business, Wendell

The following Wake County parks will accept trees from 8 a.m. until sunset seven days a week:

*Blue Jay Point County Park – 3200 Pleasant Union Church Road, Raleigh

*Harris Lake County Park – 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill

*Lake Crabtree County Park – 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville

*Green Hills County Park – 9300 Deponie Drive, Raleigh

All locations will be closed on Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.

Read Also:

6 Tips To Handling Those Annoying & Awkward Questions At The Holidays From Family You Hardly See

Christmas tree , Recycle Holiday Trash

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Black Panther’ Reigns, Kanye Sinks & White Folks…
 10 hours ago
12.26.18
The Internet Had A Hilarious Response To The…
 21 hours ago
12.26.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Kimbella And Yandy Deliver Christmas Eve…
 22 hours ago
12.26.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Marlo Forces Her Style On Shamari…
 3 days ago
12.24.18
Rest In Power: Ethel Ayler, Clair Huxtable’s Mother…
 4 days ago
12.24.18
Salim Akil’s Abuse Accuser And Former Mistress Speaks…
 4 days ago
12.24.18
Listen To Black Women| Are Your Friends The…
 5 days ago
12.24.18
17 FIRE Throwback Songs We Can’t Wait To…
 5 days ago
12.24.18
Pam Grier Is A Living Course In Womanism,…
 5 days ago
12.24.18
Janelle Monae And Steve Carrell Talk Marwen, Standing…
 5 days ago
12.24.18
The Rewind: J-Lo Proves It’s Never Too Late…
 5 days ago
12.24.18
Ho, Ho, Ho! This Christmas, Phaedra Parks Wants…
 5 days ago
12.21.18
The Grinch IRL: Watch This UPS Driver Steal…
 6 days ago
12.21.18
David Mann Clarifies Couple’s R&B ‘Clean Love’ Album:…
 6 days ago
12.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close