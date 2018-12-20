Check Out The Trailer For ‘Men In Black International’

Continue reading Put A Ring On It: Joe Budden Proposes To Cyn Santana

Second time's a charm. Joe Budden proposed to the mother of his child, Cyn Santana, at the a live-taping of The Joe Budden Podcast. The romantic gesture was captured by Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson (who can be heard yelling in the background). https://www.instagram.com/p/BrmBVW9lMR1/ Before getting down on one knee, Joe asked Cyn (who was in the audience) if this is the best relationship she ever had, to which she yelled something inaudible from the crowd. He then asked her to "prove it." Insert all the "oooo" and "ahhhs." Joe and Cyn's relationship appears to be healthier than both of their previous public relationships and Cyn seems over the moon to be engaged. She flashed the ring on Instagram with a matching smile. https://www.instagram.com/p/BrmN9BHBP0a/ Joe and Cyn welcomed their baby boy Lexington in December, 2017. Glad to see the healthy and natural progression of their relationship.