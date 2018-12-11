CLOSE
Check Out A Free Holiday Movie With Wake County Libraries

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Why not check out a free holiday movie at one of the Wake County libraries with the Holiday Film Series?

For example, this Friday you can check out The Muppet Christmas Carol at the East Regional Library in Knightdale. On Saturday, you can catch The Polar Express at the The North Regional Library. Or head over to the West Regional Library in Cary to see The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Get the full list here.

 

 

Art Basel Miami is when over 80,000 people descend to Southern Florida to view art, buy art, and of course, socialize and party. It has become a type of festival in and of itself with the city turning into a living gallery for a week featuring art almost everywhere you turn. From art shows to galleries to events as well as activations, it's literally non-stop! Of course, where there is an influx of culture, there will be black people. We rounded up a gallery of our favorite looks from celebs, artists, and art aficiandos at Art Basel Miami 2018.

 

