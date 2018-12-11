Check Out A Free Holiday Movie With Wake County Libraries

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Why not check out a free holiday movie at one of the Wake County libraries with the Holiday Film Series?

For example, this Friday you can check out The Muppet Christmas Carol at the East Regional Library in Knightdale. On Saturday, you can catch The Polar Express at the The North Regional Library. Or head over to the West Regional Library in Cary to see The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Get the full list here.

Celebrate the holiday season and join @wcplonline for a movie at the library! Check out what's showing here: https://t.co/2RRVPWOTbr pic.twitter.com/ePoDWzVA4R — Wake County, NC (@WakeGOV) December 11, 2018

