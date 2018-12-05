Ground Beef Recall Expands To More Than 12 Million Pounds

Before you eat another burger, make your world-famous chili, check your freezer for ground beef that’s part of a massive recall. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports an additional 5.1 million-plus pounds of ground beef is being recalled due to the risk of contamination with salmonella, a strain of the bacteria that is a common cause of food poisoning.

The expanded recall by JBS Tolleson, now involves some 12 million pounds of ground beef and other raw beef products that were packaged between July 26th and Sept 7th. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Among the hundreds of products on the recall list are ground beef sold at Wal-Mart in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico Nevada and Texas and Sam’s Clubs in 26 states. Some products were also packaged under the brand names Kroger, Cedar River Farms Natural Beef and Gourmet Burger.

The recalled beef has sickened 250 people in at least 25 states. Anyone with questions about the recall can contact JBS’ consumer hotline at 1-800-727-2333.

