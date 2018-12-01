CLOSE
Hold On To Your Ovaries! We Finally Have Pics Of Cam Newton’s Youngest Child

Santa Cam's Surprise Sleigh

Source: Charlotte Observer / Getty

Cam Newton and his girlfriend, Kia Proctor, have finally posted pics of their youngest child, Camidas Swain Newton.

 

✨Camidas Swain Newton✨

The baby was born in July. The couple have an older son, Chosen Sebastian Newton, who turns 3 on Christmas Eve, and a daughter, Sovereign-Dior Cambella Newton, born in February 2017.

 

