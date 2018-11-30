CLOSE
Health
Snoring May Be Bigger Health Threat To Women Than Men

Sleep well. It’s good for your health

A new study from the Radiological Society of North America and the University of Munich in Germany, has found obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring may lead to a high risk of heart issues more so in women than men. The study finds, nearly 5,000 women who snore may have an enlargement in their heart, this could possibly put women at greater risk for a heart attack and stroke. Some of the symptoms to watch out for are the same as sleep apnea: fatigue and trouble breathing while sleeping. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a severe form of snoring.

Researchers suggest that anyone with those symptoms get checked out by their doctor. Treating OSA is possible and it begins with a lifestyle change, including diet and exercise, no smoking, drinking less alcohol, and sleeping in ways that will help you breathe more easily.

