MGM & Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Team For ‘Candyman’ Sequel

Jordan Peels‘ Monkeypaw team along with MGM Productions partner to reboot the classic horror pic ‘Candyman’.

The film is refered to as a “spiritual sequel” to the original, returns to the neighborhood where the legend began, the now-gentrified section of Chicago where the Cabrini-Green housing projects once stood. Production is expected to begin next spring. Universal Pictures will release the movie theatrically on June 12, 2020. Nia DaCosta will direct from a screenplay by Peele and Win Rosenfeld for the ‘Candyman’ sequel.

So remember, you can say ‘Candyman’ once, twice, three times or four, but never say it five times or there will consequences!

#Candyman is getting a reboot from director Nia DaCosta and producer Jordan Peele https://t.co/PvIYWx68R5 pic.twitter.com/5lypbYlJJz — Variety (@Variety) November 27, 2018

Must Read:

Take A Sneak Peek Of BET’s Upcoming ‘Soul Train’ Inspired Series!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: