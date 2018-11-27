Don’t Miss NCCU And FSU Performing “Handel’s Messiah Part One”

CLOSE
 North Carolina Central University (NCCU) and Fayetteville State University Choirs will unite to perform select choruses and solos from “Handel’s Messiah Part One,” an English-language large-scale musical composition. The NCCU Choir has performed nationwide, often surpassing professional choirs in sophistication and versatility. With its repertoire of sacred and secular music, the choir performs traditional church music, anthems, masses, oratorios, contemporary gospel songs and jazz choral arrangements.

 WHEN:         

Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, 5 p.m.

WHERE:

Friday – North Carolina Central University

B.N. Duke Auditorium

1851 Fayetteville St., Durham, NC 27707

Sunday – Fayetteville State University

J.W. Seabrook Auditorium

1200 Murchison Rd., Fayetteville, NC 28301

Tickets may be purchased at the NCCU Ticket Office at www.nccu.edu/ticket-office or by calling (919) 530-5170. For more information, contact Roberta Laws, director of the NCCU Choir at (919) 530-6268 or rlaws@nccu.edu.

