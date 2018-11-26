CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Oprah Winfrey’s Mother, Vernita Lee, Dies At Age Of 83

27 reads
Leave a comment
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 50th Anniversary Opening Night Gala - Inside

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

Oprah Winfrey’s mother, Vernita Lee, died on Thanksgiving Day, according to TMZ.

The information was originally posted by one of Oprah’s neices, and was later confirmed by the family. TMZ reports that a private funeral service has already taken place.

 

 

 

Dozens Of The Most Hilarious ‘Thanksgiving With Black Families’ Memes And Gifs

40 photos Launch gallery

Dozens Of The Most Hilarious ‘Thanksgiving With Black Families’ Memes And Gifs

Continue reading Dozens Of The Most Hilarious ‘Thanksgiving With Black Families’ Memes And Gifs

Dozens Of The Most Hilarious ‘Thanksgiving With Black Families’ Memes And Gifs

[caption id="attachment_3837653" align="alignnone" width="863"] Source: Granger Wootz / Getty[/caption] When it comes to the holidays, Black folks just seem to do things, er, a bit different from other families. On Thanksgiving, that fact gets magnified exponentially. Yes, we still cook and eat too much food just like everybody else, but our eating habits and behavior on Turkey Day tend to differ from families from other backgrounds, to put it mildly. For instance, potato salad is a must for many. But with raisins in it? That’s a hard pass. But much of the behavior shown on Thanksgiving, especially surrounding dinner, is pretty consistent across all demographics. https://www.facebook.com/thetashamacpage/photos/pcb.910499112420946/910498555754335/?type=3&theater And while the food is an important aspect of Thanksgiving — especially how it’s all seasoned — there are plenty of other factors to take into consideration when dealing with a Black family around the hallowed celebration on the second-to-last Thursday of each November. Those factors included but certainly were not limited to: how the person cooking the food looks; how much alcohol will be served; that one uncle every family member looks at with a collective side-eye; how long it takes the food to cook; and, of course, the moment of truth when it comes time to do the dishes. https://www.facebook.com/thetashamacpage/photos/pcb.910499112420946/910498525754338/?type=3&theater Social media has been replete with the funniest — and most brutally honest — memes that address all of the above factors and then some ahead of the annual holiday where people give thanks for the blessings they’ve received over the past 12 months. Without further ado, this is #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

 

mother , Oprah Winfrey , Vernita Lee

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 50th Anniversary Opening Night Gala - Inside
Oprah Winfrey’s Mother, Vernita Lee, Dies At Age…
 4 hours ago
11.26.18
The Truth about Toxic Black Hair Care Products
 6 hours ago
11.26.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Shamari DeVoe Gets Personal About Her…
 16 hours ago
11.26.18
Heartbreaking: Watch Faith Evans Sing “His Eye Is…
 1 day ago
11.25.18
Dallas Mavericks v Miami Heat - Game Two
Here’s How Oprah, The Braxtons, Gabrielle Union And…
 2 days ago
11.24.18
Levels To This: The Truthful Timetable For Eating…
 2 days ago
11.24.18
Listen To Black Women| If You Can’t Raise…
 3 days ago
11.24.18
Microwaved Turkeys Cause Hysteria & Blac Chyna Disappoints…
 3 days ago
11.24.18
Jamie Foxx Would Rob Floyd Mayweather To Give…
 5 days ago
11.22.18
Vitamin Of The Day: You Won’t Know Until…
 5 days ago
11.22.18
Entertainment Blogger Jasmine Brand “I Sacrificed A lot…”
 5 days ago
11.26.18
Movies You Should Go Watch Depending On The…
 5 days ago
11.22.18
Guess Which MAIN Character Would’ve Reportedly Went Bye,…
 5 days ago
11.21.18
CDC Warns People Not To Eat Romaine Lettuce…
 6 days ago
11.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close