Oprah Winfrey’s Mother, Vernita Lee, Dies At Age Of 83

Oprah Winfrey’s mother, Vernita Lee, died on Thanksgiving Day, according to TMZ.
The information was originally posted by one of Oprah’s neices, and was later confirmed by the family. TMZ reports that a private funeral service has already taken place.
