Know Someone In Durham Who Needs Help Paying Power Bills In The Winter?

Source: Thomas Northcut / Getty

It’s that time of the year. It’s getting cold and the power bills are too high. Know someone in Durham who needs assistance paying those bills?

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3018749" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty[/caption] The Internet pretty much turned a blind eye to Blac Chyna's nonsense when she petitioned to become Angela Kardashian, when she revealed her relationship with a boyish rapper and when she slammed Rob Kardashian as lazy (tis true). But #BlackTwitter is not about to let her get away with selling the skin bleaching cream Whitenicious in Lagos, Nigeria. Chyna's collaboration with the popular cream costs a whopping $250 and further adds to the complex colorism issues that plague the Black community. "While we have other artists fighting against colourism in our society we have this fucking twat @BLACCHYNA going the opposite way. All for coins? Disgusting," user Kelechi Okafur wrote on Twitter. Last week, Rob Kardashian filed to have his child support checks amended to accommodate his dwindling income. Whether this another ploy to secure the bag or an expansion of her already established beauty line, all checks are not created equal and Blac Chyna is trending on social media for all the wrong reasons. Here's what #BlackTwitter has to say about it.  

 

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

